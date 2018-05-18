Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : E/b os back gates of Ryde School (defect marked with yellow paint) ML310023 : Queens Road-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018718
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 59 and the jct with linnet close. ML240225 : Fieldfare Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018715
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Middle o/s 86 ML330256 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: c/way patching
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018716
Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WROXALL : road collapse next to a gully near to Daffodil Valley House at the Godshill end of Redhill Lane : Redhill La
Works description: carriageway patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018719
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Upper Lane, Brighstone outside Woodside Drive, Map attached. ML640420 : Upper Lane-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018720
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 May — 24 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S AND S/O 104 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 489761 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW/FW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVLKLZ01
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
19 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE 116 TO OUTSIDE 122 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 489757 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW/FW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVLGDG01
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Jct of Crencent Road on Jct Culver Parade Sandown
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08709320
B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
18 May — 25 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 20
Works description: Lay new service from mid carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115305368-00638
Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COMBE WOOD LODGE, BONCHURCH VILLAGE ROAD, VENTNOR, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09190676
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From S/O 18 to Opp the junc of TERNAL MEAD on SCHOOL CRESCENT
Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay -Provision of service – Lay approx 25m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA01
Sellwood Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
18 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640570 : Sellwood Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640570 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018625
Woodvale Close, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 May — 01 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : Whole length of close from the junction of Woodvale Road 140m ML140127 : Woodvale Close-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140127 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018621
Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: WORSLEY ROAD OFF JUNCT WITH WESTBROOK LANE GURNARD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09015679
Image: Hills_Alive under CC BY 2.0
Friday, 18th May, 2018 6:35am
By Sally Perry
