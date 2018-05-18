Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

A3054 Queens Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : E/b os back gates of Ryde School (defect marked with yellow paint) ML310023 : Queens Road-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018718

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 59 and the jct with linnet close. ML240225 : Fieldfare Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018715

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Middle o/s 86 ML330256 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: c/way patching

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018716

Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WROXALL : road collapse next to a gully near to Daffodil Valley House at the Godshill end of Redhill Lane : Redhill La

Works description: carriageway patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018719

Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Upper Lane, Brighstone outside Woodside Drive, Map attached. ML640420 : Upper Lane-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018720

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 May — 24 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S AND S/O 104 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 489761 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW/FW to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVLKLZ01

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

19 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE 116 TO OUTSIDE 122 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 489757 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW/FW to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVLGDG01

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Jct of Crencent Road on Jct Culver Parade Sandown

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08709320

B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

18 May — 25 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 20

Works description: Lay new service from mid carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115305368-00638

Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COMBE WOOD LODGE, BONCHURCH VILLAGE ROAD, VENTNOR, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09190676

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From S/O 18 to Opp the junc of TERNAL MEAD on SCHOOL CRESCENT

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay -Provision of service – Lay approx 25m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA01

Sellwood Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

18 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640570 : Sellwood Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640570 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018625

Woodvale Close, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 May — 01 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : Whole length of close from the junction of Woodvale Road 140m ML140127 : Woodvale Close-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140127 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018621

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: WORSLEY ROAD OFF JUNCT WITH WESTBROOK LANE GURNARD COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09015679

