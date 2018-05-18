Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra’s penultimate concert of season: Last few tickets

There is still time to grab the last remaining tickets the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra’s penultimate concert of the season.

Saturday night (19th May) sees the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra take to the Medina Theatre stage, opening with the ever popular concert overture Ruy Blas by Mendelssohn. A romp of a piece the music is based on the story of the same name by Victor Hugo.

Cor Anglais solo

Following the overture, Max Spiers the evening’s soloist will make his first appearance. He will play the Cor Anglais solo in Aaron Copland’s Quiet City.

This work for trumpet, strings and solo cor anglais was the result of incidental music written for Irwin Shaw’s play of the same name.

An orchestra miniature

To give the soloist a short break, the Orchestra will then perform an orchestra miniature by Delius called Summer Evening (which we hope it will be by then)!

Max Spiers will then return to the stage, this time with oboe in hand to perform the beautiful L’Horloge des fleurs (The flower clock) by the French composer Francaix

After the interval there will just be the one work, but what a piece, the 2nd Symphony by Sibelius. A work full of beautiful melodies, that reaches a wonderful and exciting climax.

Book now

Tickets are available from the Medina Theatre Box Office (tel: 01983 823884) or you can book online, but be quick as there are only a dozen or so tickets left.

Article by Tim Isard on behalf of the Orchestra. Ed

Image: © IWSO image With kind permission of Allan Marsh

