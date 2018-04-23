Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Lakeside Hotel & Spa, High Street,Wootton
Works description: – REPALCE DAMAGED VALVE BOXES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09031685
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JCN OF STATION ROAD on HIGH STREET
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 5 – DSLAM 478883 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG02
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 210057 : Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018542
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 April — 28 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: JCT OF YARBRIDGE /MARSHCOMBE SHUTE TO JCT OF OLD MORTON ROAD
Works description: Remedial works to rectify defect (Material picking out in corners, Both negative and positive undulations, large depression around Hydrant cover).
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08207075
B3395 Church Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
23 April — 15 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE: 330123 From the junctions of Kings Road to High Street: Church Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018166
B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
23 April — 15 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML340156 – Between number 71 and Foreland Road : High Street-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018167
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 April — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330116 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018169
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 April — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330117 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstructiona and surfacing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018170
B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
24 April — 16 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330115 : Sandown Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018168
Clay Lane, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Clay Lane-Newbridge outside a property called Sweynestone. : Clay Lane-Newbridge
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018438
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
24 April — 25 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: coleman s lane by coleman farm ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4LX
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W24APRSDCBW22626
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 32 Green Lane Shanklin
Works description: Dig to to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074603
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S White Hart Inn Havenstreet Main Road Havenstreet
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074476
Quarry Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : Quarry Lane-Calbourne, ditch located between Taggs Farm and Mill Lane. Map attached : Quarry Lane-Calbourn
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018436
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
23 April — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Fron the junction of Yarborough Close to the junction of the High Street/School Road 230m ML510012 : Newpor
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 510012 GODSHILL :
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018425
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 April — 08 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Rock Shop, High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold Licence – Rock Shop, High Street, Shanklin 24/04-07/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003881
A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: LAKE : o/s 23 ML410087 : Newport Road-Lake – 2896
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018411
B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: MULBERRY LODGE, CHURCH HILL , TOTLAND,IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09092141
B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : Main Road, Shorwell, gully next to Church Yard Wall, adjacent to roundabout. : Main Road-Shorwell – 11377
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018419
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 April — 30 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Dominos
Works description: scaffold license 23/04/2018- 29/04/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003877
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
23 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : At the lay-by on the Shanklin bound side of the carriageway just before the Donkey Sanctuary (ML520078) : St
Works description: **wait for email confirmation from MS or MR before amending & committing** 28 Day Perm saw cut infill to edge of c/way following temp repair: breakup up of c/way surface at the edge between the c/way and the lay-by 7.0 x 1.0 x 100/150mm patch reqd for permanent repair (preferably with a kerbstones edge inserted) This is a CIP’d c/way TM – two way temp lights (CW: Pothole) WROXALL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018576
B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ON UPPER GREEN RD JCT WITH STATION RD ST HELENS
Works description: No Dig CCTV/JETTING from MH in cw
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09132810
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWBRIDGE : O/s Shironel ML630158 : Main Road-Newbridge – 12227
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018410
Church Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT JCN OF HIGH STREET on CHURCH ROAD
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 5 – DSLAM 478883 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG03
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BRADING : ML340148 – Outside property called “Winding Way” : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Post CIP work – Channels BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018573
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION OF HIGH STREET on STATION ROAD
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 5 – DSLAM 478883 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG01
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY APPROX 10MTRS SOUTH OF THE JCN WITH RATCLIFFE AVENUE
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO COMPLETE THE REMOVAL OF THE MONO-POLE DUE TO AN ISSUE
Responsibility for works: T-MOBILE (UK)LIMITED
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YN11617235-DAR-WK08
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 April — 28 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Windy Ridge
Works description: Sewer connection in carriageway under two way lights
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003888
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junction with MILLIGAN ROAD to the junction with ADELAIDE PLACE on WEST STREET
Works description: RYDE 448629 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW/FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPJNVD01
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
23 April — 21 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: memorial hall
Works description: Scaffold Licence-23/4/2018-20/05/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003911
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 26
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115229167
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
23 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: APPRX 21M NE FROM OS 35 ON OCEAN VIEW ROAD
Works description: VENTNOR 375575 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU3MAM04
B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 April — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 9 Albert Road Sandown
Works description: Dig down to repair sewer in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125050
Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 33A Blythe Road
Works description: Skip Licence- 23/04-29/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003884
Chestnut Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 April — 09 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Shide Road 85m ML260305 : Chestnut Close-Newport
Works description: Footwya Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260305 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018422
Circular Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
24 April — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Rockcliffe
Works description: Skip licence – Circular Road, Seaview – 24/04-21/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003909
Clarence Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: 2 Afton House
Works description: To carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approx 15 to 30m depth using rotary coring method
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09129207
Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S NO 8
Works description: Interim to permanent reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08134370
Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JCT OF MORTON OLD ROAD TO O/S NO4
Works description: Remedial works to rectify defect
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08395485
Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junc of STATION ROAD to approx 8m North West on LOWER FURLONGS
Works description: SANDOWN 16 – DSLAM 421576 – To build a new joint box vergeand lay approx 6m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBR3FVRW03
Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From opposite the entrance to Innovation Centre to approx 70M North east on Monks Brook
Works description: NEWPORT 489165 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4AJA01
Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: JCT OF MORTON OLD ROAD AND MORTON MANOR ROAD
Works description: Remedial works to rectify defect
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08395438
Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 49A QUEENS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – PLUG DISUSED WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09140037
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
24 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S NO 29
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001828
Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
24 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 2 on STEEPHILL ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 489652 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVHHCN01
The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight
24 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Royal London Yacht Club, The Parade, Cowes
Works description: Scaffolding license 24/04-30/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003912
Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
23 April — 26 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL : ML530136 : Ventnor Road-Whitwell
Works description: Carriageway investigation works WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018541
Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 23rd April, 2018 6:47am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kFg
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Top story
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓