Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lakeside Hotel & Spa, High Street,Wootton

Works description: – REPALCE DAMAGED VALVE BOXES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09031685

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT JCN OF STATION ROAD on HIGH STREET

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 5 – DSLAM 478883 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG02

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 210057 : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018542

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 April — 28 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: JCT OF YARBRIDGE /MARSHCOMBE SHUTE TO JCT OF OLD MORTON ROAD

Works description: Remedial works to rectify defect (Material picking out in corners, Both negative and positive undulations, large depression around Hydrant cover).

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08207075

B3395 Church Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

23 April — 15 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE: 330123 From the junctions of Kings Road to High Street: Church Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018166

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

23 April — 15 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML340156 – Between number 71 and Foreland Road : High Street-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018167

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 April — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330116 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018169

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 April — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330117 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway reconstructiona and surfacing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018170

B3395 Sandown Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

24 April — 16 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : ML330115 : Sandown Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018168

Clay Lane, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : Clay Lane-Newbridge outside a property called Sweynestone. : Clay Lane-Newbridge

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018438

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

24 April — 25 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: coleman s lane by coleman farm ISLE OF WIGHT PO30 4LX

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W24APRSDCBW22626

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 32 Green Lane Shanklin

Works description: Dig to to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074603

Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S White Hart Inn Havenstreet Main Road Havenstreet

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074476

Quarry Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : Quarry Lane-Calbourne, ditch located between Taggs Farm and Mill Lane. Map attached : Quarry Lane-Calbourn

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018436

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

23 April — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Fron the junction of Yarborough Close to the junction of the High Street/School Road 230m ML510012 : Newpor

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 510012 GODSHILL :

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018425

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 April — 08 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Rock Shop, High Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaffold Licence – Rock Shop, High Street, Shanklin 24/04-07/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003881

A3056 Newport Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: LAKE : o/s 23 ML410087 : Newport Road-Lake – 2896

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018411

B3322 Church Hill, Totland, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: MULBERRY LODGE, CHURCH HILL , TOTLAND,IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09092141

B3323 Main Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : Main Road, Shorwell, gully next to Church Yard Wall, adjacent to roundabout. : Main Road-Shorwell – 11377

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018419

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 April — 30 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Dominos

Works description: scaffold license 23/04/2018- 29/04/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003877

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

23 April — 27 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : At the lay-by on the Shanklin bound side of the carriageway just before the Donkey Sanctuary (ML520078) : St

Works description: **wait for email confirmation from MS or MR before amending & committing** 28 Day Perm saw cut infill to edge of c/way following temp repair: breakup up of c/way surface at the edge between the c/way and the lay-by 7.0 x 1.0 x 100/150mm patch reqd for permanent repair (preferably with a kerbstones edge inserted) This is a CIP’d c/way TM – two way temp lights (CW: Pothole) WROXALL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018576

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ON UPPER GREEN RD JCT WITH STATION RD ST HELENS

Works description: No Dig CCTV/JETTING from MH in cw

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09132810

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWBRIDGE : O/s Shironel ML630158 : Main Road-Newbridge – 12227

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018410

Church Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT JCN OF HIGH STREET on CHURCH ROAD

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 5 – DSLAM 478883 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG03

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BRADING : ML340148 – Outside property called “Winding Way” : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Post CIP work – Channels BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018573

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT THE JUNCTION OF HIGH STREET on STATION ROAD

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 5 – DSLAM 478883 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTJKCWG01

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY APPROX 10MTRS SOUTH OF THE JCN WITH RATCLIFFE AVENUE

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO COMPLETE THE REMOVAL OF THE MONO-POLE DUE TO AN ISSUE

Responsibility for works: T-MOBILE (UK)LIMITED

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YN11617235-DAR-WK08

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 April — 28 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Windy Ridge

Works description: Sewer connection in carriageway under two way lights

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003888

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From the junction with MILLIGAN ROAD to the junction with ADELAIDE PLACE on WEST STREET

Works description: RYDE 448629 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in CW/FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPJNVD01

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

23 April — 21 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: memorial hall

Works description: Scaffold Licence-23/4/2018-20/05/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003911

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 26

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115229167

B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

23 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: APPRX 21M NE FROM OS 35 ON OCEAN VIEW ROAD

Works description: VENTNOR 375575 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU3MAM04

B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

23 April — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 9 Albert Road Sandown

Works description: Dig down to repair sewer in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125050

Blythe Way, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 April — 30 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 33A Blythe Road

Works description: Skip Licence- 23/04-29/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003884

Chestnut Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 April — 09 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Shide Road 85m ML260305 : Chestnut Close-Newport

Works description: Footwya Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260305 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018422

Circular Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

24 April — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Rockcliffe

Works description: Skip licence – Circular Road, Seaview – 24/04-21/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003909

Clarence Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: 2 Afton House

Works description: To carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approx 15 to 30m depth using rotary coring method

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09129207

Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S NO 8

Works description: Interim to permanent reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08134370

Hadrians Way, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JCT OF MORTON OLD ROAD TO O/S NO4

Works description: Remedial works to rectify defect

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08395485

Lower Furlongs, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From the junc of STATION ROAD to approx 8m North West on LOWER FURLONGS

Works description: SANDOWN 16 – DSLAM 421576 – To build a new joint box vergeand lay approx 6m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBR3FVRW03

Monks Brook, Newport, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From opposite the entrance to Innovation Centre to approx 70M North east on Monks Brook

Works description: NEWPORT 489165 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV4AJA01

Morton Old Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: JCT OF MORTON OLD ROAD AND MORTON MANOR ROAD

Works description: Remedial works to rectify defect

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08395438

Queens Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 49A QUEENS ROAD, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – PLUG DISUSED WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09140037

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

24 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S NO 29

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001828

Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

24 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 2 on STEEPHILL ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN 489652 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVHHCN01

The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight

24 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Royal London Yacht Club, The Parade, Cowes

Works description: Scaffolding license 24/04-30/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003912

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

23 April — 26 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : ML530136 : Ventnor Road-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway investigation works WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018541

Image: Craig Sunter under CC BY 2.0