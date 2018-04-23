Coastguards and RNLI called to hanging trimaran at Venture Quays

George shares this latest news from Cowes RNLI. Ed

A light-weight racing trimaran, driven half into Cowes Harbour by high winds Saturday night, led to the launching of the local RNLI lifeboat.

The trimaran was swept off its trolley at Venture Quay and ended up precariously hanging from a quayside pier.

Reported by ferry passenger

After the upturned trimaran was spotted by someone aboard a Red Funnel car ferry, UK Coastguards decided it could be a possible danger to other craft if it broke free and drifted away.

Cowes lifeboat raced to the scene to keep watch, joined onshore by mobile coastguards from Ventnor and Bembridge.

Dropping wind solved the problem

Eventually, however, the wind had dropped sufficiently for the lifeboat crew deciding the trimaran was going nowhere and it was safe to return to station.

The lifeboat, which launched around 8.30 pm, had been away from station for over two hours.

The trimaran was planned to be craned back to the shore by Venture Quay staff on Sunday.