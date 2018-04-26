Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle of Wight
26 April — 01 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: at the junc of AVENUE ROAD on MORTON COMMON
Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK03
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : Atherfield Road-Shorwell, south from the junction with Dungewood Lane, : Atherfield Road-Shorwell
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018512
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 April — 01 May
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: from opposite 161 to side of jocelyn court on AVENUE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in carriageway/footway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : between the steyne road roundabout and howgate road first bend you come to n/b : Hillway Road-Bembridge
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018516
Landscape Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length of landscape lane. : Landscape Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018511
Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : 1 x pothole o/s Alamar : Priory Drive-Nettlestone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018513
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 April — 01 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Halberry Lane/ Fairlee Road : Halberry Lane-Newport – 7779
Works description: drainage works in footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018530
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
26 April — 01 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – Whole ML : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Prep work – installation of gullies CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018574
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
26 April — 01 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GATCOMBE : ML630235 – whole ML : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Post works – verge fill GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018355
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 April — 01 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: at the junc of AVENUE ROAD on PEROWNE WAY
Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK02
B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88A CLATTERFORD RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09133043
Brannon Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP COMMUNITY CENTRE BRANNON WAY WO OTTON BRIDGE PO33 4LW
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 487769 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTU6TEB01
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road
Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
26 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: On New Road 20m East from farm enterance, Brightstone, Newport, Isle of Wright,
Works description: Replace Lamp post Box on the grass verge
Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: SW0768035764
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
26 April — 03 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 5A
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 26/04-02/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003924
St Martins Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: o/s 21 st martins avenue
Works description: carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approximatly 15m to 30m depth using rotary coring method
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09151982
Sydney Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 April — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of close from junction with Milne Way, 112m, ML 262305: Sydney Close-Newport
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018423
Warden Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
26 April — 05 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS PLOTS 4 & 5
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114133491-01822
Thursday, 26th April, 2018 7:48am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kGv
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓