Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle of Wight

26 April — 01 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: at the junc of AVENUE ROAD on MORTON COMMON

Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK03

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : Atherfield Road-Shorwell, south from the junction with Dungewood Lane, : Atherfield Road-Shorwell

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018512

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 April — 01 May

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: from opposite 161 to side of jocelyn court on AVENUE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in carriageway/footway to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : between the steyne road roundabout and howgate road first bend you come to n/b : Hillway Road-Bembridge

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018516

Landscape Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length of landscape lane. : Landscape Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018511

Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : 1 x pothole o/s Alamar : Priory Drive-Nettlestone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018513

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 April — 01 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Halberry Lane/ Fairlee Road : Halberry Lane-Newport – 7779

Works description: drainage works in footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018530

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

26 April — 01 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630230 – Whole ML : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Prep work – installation of gullies CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018574

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

26 April — 01 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GATCOMBE : ML630235 – whole ML : New Road-Gatcombe

Works description: Post works – verge fill GATCOMBE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018355

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 April — 01 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: at the junc of AVENUE ROAD on PEROWNE WAY

Works description: SANDOWN 484068 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – approx m with no Excavation. Portable traffic signal head only, linked to BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK01

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMJGK02

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88A CLATTERFORD RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09133043

Brannon Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP COMMUNITY CENTRE BRANNON WAY WO OTTON BRIDGE PO33 4LW

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 487769 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTU6TEB01

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

26 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: On New Road 20m East from farm enterance, Brightstone, Newport, Isle of Wright,

Works description: Replace Lamp post Box on the grass verge

Responsibility for works: ROMEC LTD

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: SW0768035764

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

26 April — 03 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 5A

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 26/04-02/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003924

St Martins Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: o/s 21 st martins avenue

Works description: carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approximatly 15m to 30m depth using rotary coring method

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09151982

Sydney Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 April — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of close from junction with Milne Way, 112m, ML 262305: Sydney Close-Newport

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018423

Warden Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

26 April — 05 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS PLOTS 4 & 5

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114133491-01822