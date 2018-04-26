Lynnbottom slip road closed until 10am to restrict queueing

New measure will see no queueing in advance of the tip at Lynnbottom opening at 10am. The slip road will open for access once the tip is open.

Read and contribute to the 10 readers' comments ↓

Lynnbottom Tip from the air

The council share this latest news, following a cut in 35 hours of opening times at Lynnbottom Recycling Centre. Ed

The council is taking measures to prevent queueing at Lynnbottom Recycling Centre, Newport.

The slip road, which has seen many residents queueing outside the recycling centre from 9am, causing disruption to traffic on Briddlesford Road, will be closed until the site opens at 10am.

This move means users will not be able to queue before this time and may be moved on by traffic enforcement. Once the recycling centre opens, the slip road will also open for access, which will enable vehicles to enter and queue in the normal way.

Queues were affecting commuters
Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said,

“Safety for residents on the highway network is paramount for the council and we again respectfully ask site users to avoid queueing at Lynnbottom before it opens at 10am. The queueing we have seen is affecting commuters travelling to work and creating the tailback we all wish to avoid. So my advice to people who wish to use the centre is to plan your arrival for after it opens. Data shows the congestion eases after 11.30am and is generally lightest after 3pm.

“We recognise this is not an ideal situation but if people can be more flexible about when they go to the tip, we should be able to reduce delays and maintain safety.”

The traffic congestion has also been impacted by a ‘perfect storm’ of roadworks on a number of roads into Newport, causing drivers to use the route in from the Robin Hill roundabout, at the same time as the build-up of traffic wishing to access Lynnbottom Recycling Centre.

Vehicles queueing from 9am cause of the problem
Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member responsible for waste management, added:

“The council have been monitoring the situation on a daily basis to identify the reasons for the traffic delays and as well as the recent road works and the normal annual increase in footfall for this period, the vehicles queuing from 9am on the slip road has added to the congestion in the general Downend area.

“The decision to stop cars from queuing until the site opens will help prevent possible accidents occurring.

“We are also looking at existing issues and how they can be resolved to improve traffic flow, such as the problem with vehicles turning right to go to the Brading Downs, at the Hare and Hounds traffic lights.”

Lynnbottom Recycling Centre is open seven days a week, between 10am and 6pm.

Image: Google Maps

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 26th April, 2018 8:01am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kGw

Filed under: Arreton, Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

10 Comments on "Lynnbottom slip road closed until 10am to restrict queueing"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
Colin
What a pathetic response from the IWC. Having created this shambles by reducing the hours of opening they are now seeking to punish you should you dare to be early. Coupled with the failure of the Council to repair the bus station toilets in Newport and the floatie saga, this has to be the worst IWC since the Pugh administration. Completely out of touch. Local services are… Read more »
Vote Up220Vote Down
26, April 2018 8:36 am
the auditor

This latest shambles beggars belief. More proof, if any were needed, that the IWCC is not even fit to organise rubbish disposal, let alone a party in a distillery.

Vote Up160Vote Down
26, April 2018 8:44 am
block8

I agree with what Colin says.

Does anyone know how much savings are being claimed to be being made by reducing the opending hours by 35 hours a week?

Vote Up100Vote Down
26, April 2018 8:43 am
Sally Perry
See item 12 on this appendix (http://wig.ht/2kGx) from last year’s budget (when the reduction in opening times was approved). Savings for each year for the next three years was due to be £84,500 – however that related to different opening times. Rather than the proposed 9am-6pm six days a week, the opening hours are now 10am-6pm seven days a week – I’m not sure whether that equates… Read more »
Vote Up70Vote Down
26, April 2018 8:54 am
block8

Thank you Sally. Just enough to keep JJ in lucrative employment then.

(TBF I wanted the information for the letters of complaint i intend sending off later today).

Vote Up80Vote Down
26, April 2018 9:17 am
Jake_Gully

£ 85K – I bet this won’t go very far in clearing up any increase in fly tipping!

Vote Up40Vote Down
26, April 2018 10:10 am
Jake_Gully

The reduced hours and further restriction to access will do nothing to alleviate backed up traffic from Lynnbottom to Downend. This road has become unusable without significant delay during most business hours.

Vote Up100Vote Down
26, April 2018 9:19 am
Colin
Just in case the IWC doesn’t know how to resolve the situation it has created, here is my suggestion. Open the gates at 7am. Shut them at 8pm. Put an employee at the top of the ramp to direct cars to empty spaces, because the poor design of the ramp approach means you cannot see down the line for any spare places. Maybe the meet and greet… Read more »
Vote Up90Vote Down
26, April 2018 9:31 am
chartman

I wonder if the council considered a shift pattern? For example- Day1: 7am to 3pm; Day2: 11am to 7pm etc. Or something along those lines. That would satisfy everyone wouldn’t it ? Those that can only go after work…. Those that want to go before work and the rush hour jams would ( statistically) be avoided.

Vote Up70Vote Down
26, April 2018 9:26 am
doughnut

I notice that nobody has yet defended the decision to reduce hours and close the slip road pre-10am, you’d think that would actually give the IWC a clue as to what people want wouldn’t you? No doubt we’ll have a new group called fly-tipping watch soon and the IWC having to make a budget allowance for clearing it up.

Vote Up00Vote Down
26, April 2018 10:51 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*