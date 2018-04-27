Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : Atherfield Road-Shorwell, south from the junction with Dungewood Lane, : Atherfield Road-Shorwell
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018512
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
28 April — 30 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : On corner of Avenue Road / Broadway by phonebox : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: raise buried pit to surface level
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018506
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : between the steyne road roundabout and howgate road first bend you come to n/b : Hillway Road-Bembridge
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018516
Landscape Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length of landscape lane. : Landscape Lane-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018511
Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : 1 x pothole o/s Alamar : Priory Drive-Nettlestone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018513
A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
28 April — 01 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPP HILL FARM STABLES HILL LANE FRESHWATER PO40 9TQ
Works description: Access required to provide a new Poles in verge for new customer service,
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CA789W000IBTM28RN01
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
28 April — 01 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS HILLTOPS CARPENTERS ROAD ST. HELENS RYDE PO33 1YG
Works description: Access required to replace existing Pole in verge for new customer service,
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC005CA789W000IBB9NJVL01
Brannon Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP COMMUNITY CENTRE BRANNON WAY WO OTTON BRIDGE PO33 4LW
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 487769 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTU6TEB01
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
27 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road
Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
28 April — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP OLD WHITWELL STATION NETTLECOMBE LANE ,WHITWELL ,PO38 2QD
Works description: REPLACE OLD TELEPHONE POLE
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0000000IBTHUKWB
Friday, 27th April, 2018 7:05am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kGT
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓