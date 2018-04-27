Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 27th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : Atherfield Road-Shorwell, south from the junction with Dungewood Lane, : Atherfield Road-Shorwell

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018512

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

28 April — 30 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : On corner of Avenue Road / Broadway by phonebox : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: raise buried pit to surface level

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018506

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : between the steyne road roundabout and howgate road first bend you come to n/b : Hillway Road-Bembridge

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018516

Landscape Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length of landscape lane. : Landscape Lane-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018511

Priory Drive, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : 1 x pothole o/s Alamar : Priory Drive-Nettlestone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018513

A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

28 April — 01 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPP HILL FARM STABLES HILL LANE FRESHWATER PO40 9TQ

Works description: Access required to provide a new Poles in verge for new customer service,

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CA789W000IBTM28RN01

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From opposite 33 to outside 68 BROADWAY on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 484072 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND CLEAR DUCT BLOCKAGES ON EXISTING DUCT IN FOOTWAY

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNMLKU01

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

28 April — 01 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS HILLTOPS CARPENTERS ROAD ST. HELENS RYDE PO33 1YG

Works description: Access required to replace existing Pole in verge for new customer service,

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC005CA789W000IBB9NJVL01

Brannon Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP COMMUNITY CENTRE BRANNON WAY WO OTTON BRIDGE PO33 4LW

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 487769 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTU6TEB01

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

27 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

28 April — 30 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP OLD WHITWELL STATION NETTLECOMBE LANE ,WHITWELL ,PO38 2QD

Works description: REPLACE OLD TELEPHONE POLE

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0000000IBTHUKWB