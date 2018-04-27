Your chance to help shape the future of the Isle of Wight’s first concrete skatepark

If you’re a skateboarder, scooter rider or BMXer – or perhaps the parent or grandparent of one, you’re invited to head to Ventnor on Monday evening to share your views and hear more about plans for the Isle of Wight’s first concrete skatepark.

The Ventnor Skatepark Group will be holding their AGM on Monday 30th from 6.30pm at Ventnor Exchange (Church Street, Ventnor). The team behind the charity will be available to chat and people are encouraged to come along to share ideas and find out the next steps.

Cattle: “The more people who get involved the better”

Chair of the Ventnor Skatepark Group, John Cattle, said,

“It has been a bit of a frustrating year feeling like we move two step forwards and then hit a stumbling block. But the plan continues to be a concrete park and despite some difficulties, we are getting there. “The more people who get involved the better. We want people’s ideas and to be part of the future of the park.”

Access to funding difficult

The group gained charitable status in 2016 and have since raised several thousands pounds with the help of the local community and others across the UK.

The amount needed for a concrete skatepark facility on the existing Ventnor site is in the region of £150,000.

Trustee and fundraiser, Zoe Thompson, explained,

“We are in a really difficult position in that the Island doesn’t qualify for a lot of funding opportunities which most mainland parks would access. “It can be really disheartening when we get notifications of another new park being built in other areas, and yet the Island continues to miss out. “We now need as many people as possible on board, skaters, scooter riders, BMXers, parents and kids, plus people who just want to see decent facilities for the Island. “The AGM gives us a chance to update everyone so we would encourage people to come along.”

Stay in touch

If you’re are unable to attend the meeting, but would like more information you can contact the charity via the Facebook page, email info.ventnorskatepark@gmail.com or call 07598 133 214.