Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 4th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : At the jnc with Afton Road o/s the garage ML640218 : Stroud Road-Freshwater

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018652

Church Hill, Godshill, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : o/s Grey Gable and Bramble Cottage, Church hill, Godshill. ML540192 : Church Hill-Godshill

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018647

Grange Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : from Galley Lane and mill lane junctions to the junction of the military road : Grange Road-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018656

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : O/s 191 to Westridge Lights ML320235 : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018645

Heathfield Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Heathfield Rd, Freshwater outside properties called Heather Banks and Kingswood, Map attached. : Heathfi

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018653

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ALVERSTONE : O/s Alverstone Farm ML340144 : Main Road-Alverstone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018649

Medeway, Lake, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: LAKE : Fairway to 28 ML440409 : Medeway-Lake

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018630

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between the bus station and the jct with Trafalgar road ML240320 : Melbourne Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018646

Mill Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Mill Lane, Brighstone, opposite the Marsh Green junction. ML640304 : Mill Lane-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018654

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : Town Lane, Calbourne (Newtown) from the corner, approximately 8 metres South of the entrance to Walters Cop

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018651

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : Parkbury hotel ML440380 : Winchester Park Road-Sandown

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018644

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 36m West from the junction of CHATSWORTH AVENUE on VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – 459734 – To Demolish a joint box and Rebuild a joint box in FW/Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT0CNEC02

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ST HELENS : Junction Field Lane ML320073 : Upper Green Road-St Helens

Works description: Trial Hole ML320073 ST HELENS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018702

Chatfield Lodge, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Watergate Road East then turn right to house no 24 ML 240304 : Chatfield Lodge-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240304 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018510

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

04 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 29 new build

Works description: Lay new service from main in nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115254922-01462

South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside 4 South Street, Ryde, PO33 2SD

Works description: Skip licence – South Street, Ryde – 05/05-11/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003932

Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

04 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: THE POLICE HOUSE IN TUTTONS HILL COWES PO31 8LJ

Works description: COWES 27 – DSLAM 437936 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGEKRA03

Image: oatsy40 under CC BY 2.0