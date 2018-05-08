Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 May — 11 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : Op the vicarage ML140141 : Church Road-Cowes

Works description: patching repairs to c/way

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018659

Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : between College access and junc of Ward Ave. : Crossfield Avenue-Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018660

High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

08 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH: From Plamers Lane to The Shute (ML 430124): High Street-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018192

Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420292 – from property no 31 to Cedar drive : Sandy Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018184

Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML 420291 – from property number 31 to Witbank Gardens : Sandy Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018183

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight

08 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: LAKE : ML 420315 – jct of Whitecross Farm Lane and Anderri Way : Whitecross Lane-Lake

Works description: carriageway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018185

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight

08 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: LAKE : ML420314 – between junctions of Anderri Way and Cedar Drive : Whitecross Lane-Lake

Works description: carriageway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018191

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL

Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018701

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS DORIS PINKS FLORIST

Works description: Remedial works to be carried out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA1518/1003649-0284

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : On the Wroxall bound side of the carriageway just around the first bend ML520072 : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: kerbing works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018611

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 7 YARBOROUGH TERRACE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL,IOW.

Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125264

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : 3m from the jct with carisbrooke road (ML230089) : Trafalgar Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018607

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : On the Calbourne bound side of the carriageway on the bend opposite Stonesteps ML630257 : Elm Lane-Calbour

Works description: edge of c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018606

Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

08 May — 11 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From the junction of TAYLOR ROAD to outside 54 on GUNVILLE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 492058 – DESILITING – Required on sections of duct in order to complete spine route to Exchange Area

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU0M9CG02

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FERNDALE, NEWPORT ROAD , WHITWELL, IOW.

Works description: Renew noisy fire hydrant cover

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09155361

Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Opposite the entrance to Fairfields on the Niton bound side of the carriageway : Niton Road-Godshill

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018609

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op 201 Newport bound lane : Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018612

Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 May — 11 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From the junction of GUNVILLE ROAD to outside 4a on TAYLOR ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 492058 – DESILITING – Required on sections of duct in order to complete spine route to Exchange Area

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU0M9CG01

Wheeler Way, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Wheeler Way, Shanklin : Wheeler Way-Shanklin

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018566

Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : On the Godshill bound side of the carriageway appx 150m past the jnc with Beacon Alley : Whitwell Road-Gods

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018613

A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

08 May — 10 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S OF ALBERT HOUSE ON ALBERT STREET, VENTNOR

Works description: VENTNOR 489989 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVRWCR01

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 26 George Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence – 26 George Street, Ryde 08/05-21/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003940

Alvington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE NO 71

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114442025-00063

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 92 HIGH STREET, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07760414

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 38-40 HIGH STREET, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09169998

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 76 HIGH STREET, RYDE,ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Excavate test hole to take a sample of the 3″ main to see the condition of the pipe.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09166533

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

09 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : Whole length from the junction of Walkers Lane to the junction of Sandy Way 480m ML630134 : Farriers Way-Sh

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630134 SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018583

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH LANDGUARD ROAD (ML 440234) : J/O LANDGUARD RD G/W

Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018585

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 The Esplanade, Shanklin

Works description: Skip License – 6 The Esplanade, Shanklin 08/05-14/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003933

Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LOWER FLAT, 9

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115231621-00628

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OFWIGHT.

Works description: Install water connections for new houses.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161662

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: AT JUNCTION OF ST JAMES STREET & ORCHARD STREET (ML 240231): J/O ST JAMES NRT/NE

Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Entry Sign) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018580

Queens Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 29 QUEENS CL FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09166329

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 2

Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003788

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA3518VBVB/1-01396

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp junction little london on RIVERWAY

Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – Non Civils Jointing Activity to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC01

South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside 4 South Street, Ryde, PO33 2SD

Works description: Skip licence – South Street, Ryde – 08/05-14/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003932

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

08 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 65

Works description: Sewer Connection

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003897

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 St Thomas’ Square Newport

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 09/05-15/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003937

York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

08 May — 11 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS CHURCH

Works description: Remedial works to be carried out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA1518/1003671-1973