Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Church Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 May — 11 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : Op the vicarage ML140141 : Church Road-Cowes
Works description: patching repairs to c/way
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018659
Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : between College access and junc of Ward Ave. : Crossfield Avenue-Cowes
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018660
High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
08 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH: From Plamers Lane to The Shute (ML 430124): High Street-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018192
Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420292 – from property no 31 to Cedar drive : Sandy Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018184
Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML 420291 – from property number 31 to Witbank Gardens : Sandy Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018183
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight
08 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: LAKE : ML 420315 – jct of Whitecross Farm Lane and Anderri Way : Whitecross Lane-Lake
Works description: carriageway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018185
Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle of Wight
08 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: LAKE : ML420314 – between junctions of Anderri Way and Cedar Drive : Whitecross Lane-Lake
Works description: carriageway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018191
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL
Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018701
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS DORIS PINKS FLORIST
Works description: Remedial works to be carried out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA1518/1003649-0284
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : On the Wroxall bound side of the carriageway just around the first bend ML520072 : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: kerbing works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018611
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 7 YARBOROUGH TERRACE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL,IOW.
Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125264
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : 3m from the jct with carisbrooke road (ML230089) : Trafalgar Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018607
Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : On the Calbourne bound side of the carriageway on the bend opposite Stonesteps ML630257 : Elm Lane-Calbour
Works description: edge of c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018606
Gunville Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
08 May — 11 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From the junction of TAYLOR ROAD to outside 54 on GUNVILLE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 492058 – DESILITING – Required on sections of duct in order to complete spine route to Exchange Area
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU0M9CG02
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FERNDALE, NEWPORT ROAD , WHITWELL, IOW.
Works description: Renew noisy fire hydrant cover
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09155361
Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Opposite the entrance to Fairfields on the Niton bound side of the carriageway : Niton Road-Godshill
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018609
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op 201 Newport bound lane : Staplers Road-Newport
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018612
Taylor Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 May — 11 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From the junction of GUNVILLE ROAD to outside 4a on TAYLOR ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 492058 – DESILITING – Required on sections of duct in order to complete spine route to Exchange Area
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU0M9CG01
Wheeler Way, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : Wheeler Way, Shanklin : Wheeler Way-Shanklin
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018566
Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : On the Godshill bound side of the carriageway appx 150m past the jnc with Beacon Alley : Whitwell Road-Gods
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018613
A3055 Albert Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
08 May — 10 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S OF ALBERT HOUSE ON ALBERT STREET, VENTNOR
Works description: VENTNOR 489989 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVRWCR01
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 26 George Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence – 26 George Street, Ryde 08/05-21/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003940
Alvington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE NO 71
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114442025-00063
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 92 HIGH STREET, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07760414
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 38-40 HIGH STREET, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09169998
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 76 HIGH STREET, RYDE,ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Excavate test hole to take a sample of the 3″ main to see the condition of the pipe.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09166533
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
09 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : Whole length from the junction of Walkers Lane to the junction of Sandy Way 480m ML630134 : Farriers Way-Sh
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630134 SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018583
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : AT THE JUNCTION WITH LANDGUARD ROAD (ML 440234) : J/O LANDGUARD RD G/W
Works description: LED illumination of existing sign SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018585
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 The Esplanade, Shanklin
Works description: Skip License – 6 The Esplanade, Shanklin 08/05-14/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003933
Fitzroy Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
08 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LOWER FLAT, 9
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115231621-00628
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OFWIGHT.
Works description: Install water connections for new houses.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161662
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: AT JUNCTION OF ST JAMES STREET & ORCHARD STREET (ML 240231): J/O ST JAMES NRT/NE
Works description: Replacement of No 1 Sign (1 x No Entry Sign) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018580
Queens Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
08 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 29 QUEENS CL FRESHWATER ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09166329
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 2
Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003788
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA3518VBVB/1-01396
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp junction little london on RIVERWAY
Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – Non Civils Jointing Activity to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC01
South Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside 4 South Street, Ryde, PO33 2SD
Works description: Skip licence – South Street, Ryde – 08/05-14/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003932
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
08 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 65
Works description: Sewer Connection
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003897
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 St Thomas’ Square Newport
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 09/05-15/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003937
York Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
08 May — 11 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS CHURCH
Works description: Remedial works to be carried out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA1518/1003671-1973
Tuesday, 8th May, 2018 8:01am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kKC
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Top story, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓