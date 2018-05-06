All welcome to the bank holiday Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Between 11am and 4pm on Monday 7th May, Gift to Nature will be holding a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party at Sandown Community Orchard.

Take a picnic, join them and watch the Teaparty mayhem unfold.

Hide from the Queen of Hearts, follow the White Rabbit or hunt for water creatures with their rangers.

Go home with goodies

They will have the Gift to Nature shop on site with locally grown plants and gardenalia and will be raffling a stunning mad hatter cake and some beautiful Squirrel photo canvasses.

‘Eat Me’ ‘Drink Me’ refreshments available.

A fun event for all the family – Fancy dress encouraged!

How to get there?

On foot/By bike – The site is right on The Red Squirrel Trail (NCN 23) at Longwood Lane. You can walk into the site from the cycle track (through the carved arch) or from Longwood Lane.

By train – Sandown Station + 15 min walk.

By Car PO36 9PR – Informal parking is possible on the verge opposite the site, please take care not to obstruct the road or any site entrances.

Image: russellstreet under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.