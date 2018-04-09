Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 April — 21 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPP JUNC OF AVENUE ROAD

Works description: EXCAVATION OF TRIAL HOLE TO ESTABLISH LOACTION / DEPTH OF EXISTING SERVICES IN AREA.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09080664

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEAR THE ENTRANCE OF HEALTH CENTRE ON BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN – 405412 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQLETRY06

Alexandra Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From o/s No.10 to o/s No.5 Alexandra Cottages ML260428 : Alexandra Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018346

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 April — 27 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Smallbrook Lane to 400 metres north thereof (ML320222) : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural: H2) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018150

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WROXALL : O/s no 49 Clarence road, Wroxall. PO38 3BY : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018318

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : On corner of Avenue Road / Broadway by phonebox : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: reinstate ironwork in the carridgeway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018320

B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 April — 05 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE: ML 310094 between Oakfield High Street and Alexandra Road: St Johns Hill-Ryde

Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Preparatory works such as kerbing, drainage, reinstatement of access, quartering, duct trenches etc. Resurfacing of the carriageway. Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018179

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : Roundabout at Junction Victoria Rd/High St/ Culver parade outside Sandown Library : Culver Parade-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018363

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight

09 April — 14 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CHALE : ML530089 – outside Upper Place Farm : Chale Street-Chale

Works description: Kerbing works CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017990

B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

09 April — 27 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630143 – from j/o B3401 to Curlew Cottage : Thorley Road-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018152

B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

09 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 – From Thorley Bridge to j/o Bouldnor Road : Thorley Road-Yarmouth

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018151

Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Near the jct with st James’s street (ML240235) : Chapel Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018362

Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : carriageway junction of queens road and junction of st George’s road ML440461 : Clarendon Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018351

Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s The bargemans rest ML240282 : Little London-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018350

Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 10 & 14 ML240325 : Recreation Ground Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018347

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240149 – jct of Woodbine Close and Whitepit Lane : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018153

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 29 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240150 : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018154

A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : j/o Highwood Lane : Blackwater Hollow-Newport

Works description: drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018078

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 April — 18 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 144

Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115069149-01048

B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : E/b c/w o/s 98 Steyne Road. Between 98 & 96 at the ditch located between the two properties : Steyne Road-

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018085

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Freshwater Road, Calbourne, on Newport bound carriageway between the entrance to Westover Farm and Wheelba

Works description: Street furniture repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018309

Blacklands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 291M NE FROM THE JUNCTION OF STAPLERS ROAD ON BLACKLANDS LANE, NEWPORT PO30 2ND

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 481935 – REACTIVE REPAIR – FIT SOAKAWAY IN C/W1 BOX

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLKCPV02

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : N/b OUTSIDE 36 GREAT PRESTON ROAD, RYDE (ML320238) : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018304

Green Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Appx 300m past Green Lane Cottages near the SLOW marking ML330362 : Green Lane-Brading – 1707

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018308

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

09 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630229 – whole ML : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Pre works – drives CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018340

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w at the Bus stop outside St Peter’s Church, Seaview (ML330105) : Ryde Road-Seaview

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018303

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 April — 11 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Stroud Wood Rd Havenstreet Ryde Isle of Wight PO33 4BY

Works description: Access required to overhead BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CA13W0SD7TKW50MAR28

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Jnc of Wellow top road and Station road Ningwood. : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018311

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: GURNARD : ML140125 – outside Woodvale drive : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Ironworks replacement GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018421

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 April — 23 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Graces Bakery High Street/Pascall High Street

Works description: Application for Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003868

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 APPULDURCOMBE TERRACE, ST. JOHNS RD, WROXALL, IOW

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09117859

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRADING : ML320069 – From Oasis to Field Lane : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Quartring operations BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018322

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP ALMOND GATE ON DODNOR LANE

Works description: NEWPORT 401771 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQHDNAW01

Garfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 31 Garfield Road, Shanklin

Works description: Skip Licence- 10/04-16/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003865

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

09 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of Lanes End 180m to junction of Madeira Road ML 640319 : Granville Road-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640319 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018295

Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 34 & 35

Works description: EXCAVATION IN FOOTWAY FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL & REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001742

Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: LUCCOMBE ROAD OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF THE HIGHWAY, PO37 6RT

Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE TELEPHONE KIOSK

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983862033

Player Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 April — 19 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 4

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115182697-01305

Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 April — 16 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Brooklands

Works description: Scaffold Licence – Queens Road Freshwater – 09/04-15/04 .

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003866

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 April — 16 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 27-31

Works description: Scaffold licence- Cherry Picker 09/04-15/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003870

Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD

Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02

Shooters Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 April — 16 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Staples and Green, 13 Shooters Hill, Cowes

Works description: Scaffold licence- 09/04-15/04 Staples and Green, 13 Shooters Hill, Cowes

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003848

Westlake Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight

09 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 WESTLAKE AVENUE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116011

Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight

09 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : Between house no 7 & 29 down to house no17 46m ML 540198A : Yarborough Close-Godshill

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640198A GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018294

Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight

10 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : North from house no 2 66m till house no 8 ML 640198B : Yarborough Close-Godshill

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640198B GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018326