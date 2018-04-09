Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPP JUNC OF AVENUE ROAD
Works description: EXCAVATION OF TRIAL HOLE TO ESTABLISH LOACTION / DEPTH OF EXISTING SERVICES IN AREA.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09080664
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR THE ENTRANCE OF HEALTH CENTRE ON BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN – 405412 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQLETRY06
Alexandra Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From o/s No.10 to o/s No.5 Alexandra Cottages ML260428 : Alexandra Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018346
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Smallbrook Lane to 400 metres north thereof (ML320222) : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural: H2) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018150
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WROXALL : O/s no 49 Clarence road, Wroxall. PO38 3BY : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018318
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : On corner of Avenue Road / Broadway by phonebox : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: reinstate ironwork in the carridgeway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018320
B3330 St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 April — 05 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE: ML 310094 between Oakfield High Street and Alexandra Road: St Johns Hill-Ryde
Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Preparatory works such as kerbing, drainage, reinstatement of access, quartering, duct trenches etc. Resurfacing of the carriageway. Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018179
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : Roundabout at Junction Victoria Rd/High St/ Culver parade outside Sandown Library : Culver Parade-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018363
B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight
09 April — 14 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : ML530089 – outside Upper Place Farm : Chale Street-Chale
Works description: Kerbing works CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017990
B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
09 April — 27 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630143 – from j/o B3401 to Curlew Cottage : Thorley Road-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018152
B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
09 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 – From Thorley Bridge to j/o Bouldnor Road : Thorley Road-Yarmouth
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018151
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Near the jct with st James’s street (ML240235) : Chapel Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018362
Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : carriageway junction of queens road and junction of st George’s road ML440461 : Clarendon Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018351
Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s The bargemans rest ML240282 : Little London-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018350
Recreation Ground Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 10 & 14 ML240325 : Recreation Ground Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018347
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240149 – jct of Woodbine Close and Whitepit Lane : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018153
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 29 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240150 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018154
A3020 Blackwater Hollow, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : j/o Highwood Lane : Blackwater Hollow-Newport
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018078
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 April — 18 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 144
Works description: Relay service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115069149-01048
B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : E/b c/w o/s 98 Steyne Road. Between 98 & 96 at the ditch located between the two properties : Steyne Road-
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018085
B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Freshwater Road, Calbourne, on Newport bound carriageway between the entrance to Westover Farm and Wheelba
Works description: Street furniture repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018309
Blacklands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 291M NE FROM THE JUNCTION OF STAPLERS ROAD ON BLACKLANDS LANE, NEWPORT PO30 2ND
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 481935 – REACTIVE REPAIR – FIT SOAKAWAY IN C/W1 BOX
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLKCPV02
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : N/b OUTSIDE 36 GREAT PRESTON ROAD, RYDE (ML320238) : Great Preston Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018304
Green Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : Appx 300m past Green Lane Cottages near the SLOW marking ML330362 : Green Lane-Brading – 1707
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018308
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
09 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHILLERTON : ML630229 – whole ML : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Pre works – drives CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018340
Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w at the Bus stop outside St Peter’s Church, Seaview (ML330105) : Ryde Road-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018303
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 April — 11 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Stroud Wood Rd Havenstreet Ryde Isle of Wight PO33 4BY
Works description: Access required to overhead BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CA13W0SD7TKW50MAR28
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Jnc of Wellow top road and Station road Ningwood. : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018311
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: GURNARD : ML140125 – outside Woodvale drive : Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Ironworks replacement GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018421
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Graces Bakery High Street/Pascall High Street
Works description: Application for Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003868
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 APPULDURCOMBE TERRACE, ST. JOHNS RD, WROXALL, IOW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09117859
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRADING : ML320069 – From Oasis to Field Lane : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: Quartring operations BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018322
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP ALMOND GATE ON DODNOR LANE
Works description: NEWPORT 401771 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQHDNAW01
Garfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 31 Garfield Road, Shanklin
Works description: Skip Licence- 10/04-16/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003865
Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
09 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of Lanes End 180m to junction of Madeira Road ML 640319 : Granville Road-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640319 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018295
Holyrood Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 34 & 35
Works description: EXCAVATION IN FOOTWAY FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL & REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001742
Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: LUCCOMBE ROAD OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF THE HIGHWAY, PO37 6RT
Works description: DISCONNECT AND REMOVE TELEPHONE KIOSK
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005PP25W00001983862033
Player Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 April — 19 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 4
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115182697-01305
Queens Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
09 April — 16 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Brooklands
Works description: Scaffold Licence – Queens Road Freshwater – 09/04-15/04 .
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003866
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 April — 16 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 27-31
Works description: Scaffold licence- Cherry Picker 09/04-15/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003870
Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD
Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02
Shooters Hill, Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 April — 16 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Staples and Green, 13 Shooters Hill, Cowes
Works description: Scaffold licence- 09/04-15/04 Staples and Green, 13 Shooters Hill, Cowes
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003848
Westlake Avenue, Lake, Isle of Wight
09 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 WESTLAKE AVENUE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116011
Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight
09 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : Between house no 7 & 29 down to house no17 46m ML 540198A : Yarborough Close-Godshill
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640198A GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018294
Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight
10 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : North from house no 2 66m till house no 8 ML 640198B : Yarborough Close-Godshill
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640198B GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018326
Monday, 9th April, 2018 7:57am
By Sally Perry
