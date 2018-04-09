Hear why we ‘need a UK body farm’ at Cafe Sci

Find out why Forensic Anthropologist, Dr Anna Williams, believes we need a Body Farm in the UK at tonight’s (Monday) Cafe Scientifique talk.

Dr Anna Williams - huddersfield uni

Tonight (Monday) Cafe Scientifique returns to Shanklin Conservative Club for their monthly lecture and Q&A.

This month the speaker is Dr Anna Williams from the School of Applied Sciences at Huddersfield University, where she is Principal Enterprise Fellow in Forensic Anthropology and Assistant Director for Forensic Science and Justice.

Dr Williams will be talking about ‘The Need for a Body Farm in the UK’ (what’s this?).

Her very interesting talk explaining the advantages of a body farm at the British Science Association Science Festival last September in Brighton, was not in the least bit ghoulish, but quite scientific. There are no descriptions of decomposing bodies, so don’t be afraid to come along.

Where and when
The talk takes place on Monday 9th April at 7pm in The Regency Suite, above the Conservative Club in Shanklin in Palmerston Road, just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 9th April, 2018 8:12am

By

