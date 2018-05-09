Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE QUARR OAKS ON QUARR HILL

Works description: RYDE 496041 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGHU01

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

10 May — 31 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL: From Walkers Lane to Sandy Way (ML630134): Farriers Way-Shorwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018193

B3399 Sandy Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

10 May — 31 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL: From Farriers Way 530m South (ML630135): Sandy Way-Shorwell:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018194

Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : between College access and junc of Ward Ave. : Crossfield Avenue-Cowes

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018660

A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL

Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018701

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 107 VICTORIA AVENUE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Install water connections for new houses

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161670

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WESTWOOD DAIRY, FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remove disused air valve chamber

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116133

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: os 72

Works description: Replace damaged valve box

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA3518VB/2-

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 May — 17 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 27-29

Works description: Scaffolding Licence-10/05-16/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003938

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS DORIS PINKS FLORIST

Works description: Remedial works to be carried out

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA1518/1003649-0284

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 May — 17 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.52 – THe Body Shop

Works description: Cherry Picker- High Street, Newport – 07/05/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003935

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : On the Wroxall bound side of the carriageway just around the first bend ML520072 : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: kerbing works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018611

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 7 YARBOROUGH TERRACE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL,IOW.

Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125264

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 157

Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003622

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA3518VB/3-00112

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : 3m from the jct with carisbrooke road (ML230089) : Trafalgar Road-Newport

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018607

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CALBOURNE : On the Calbourne bound side of the carriageway on the bend opposite Stonesteps ML630257 : Elm Lane-Calbour

Works description: edge of c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018606

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FERNDALE, NEWPORT ROAD , WHITWELL, IOW.

Works description: Renew noisy fire hydrant cover

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09155361

Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Opposite the entrance to Fairfields on the Niton bound side of the carriageway : Niton Road-Godshill

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018609

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op 201 Newport bound lane : Staplers Road-Newport

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018612

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA

Works description: RYDE 496038 -Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT01

Wheeler Way, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Wheeler Way, Shanklin : Wheeler Way-Shanklin

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018566

Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : On the Godshill bound side of the carriageway appx 150m past the jnc with Beacon Alley : Whitwell Road-Gods

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018613

Alvington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE NO 71

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114442025-00063

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 92 HIGH STREET, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT07760414

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 38-40 HIGH STREET, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09169998

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

09 May — 23 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : Whole length from the junction of Walkers Lane to the junction of Sandy Way 480m ML630134 : Farriers Way-Sh

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630134 SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018583

Everard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 May — 19 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Blythburgh

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115283741-00593

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OFWIGHT.

Works description: Install water connections for new houses.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161662

Gurnard Heights, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

10 May — 24 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : Whole length from junction of Woodvale Road 291m ML 141126 : Gurnard Heights-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141126 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018582

Market Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 May — 07 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: St James Church

Works description: Scaffold Licence- Market Street, Ryde — 10/05-07/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003939

Norman Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 NORMAN WAY, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09170646

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 2

Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003788

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW022PA3518VBVB/1-01396

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 12 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp junction little london on RIVERWAY

Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – Non Civils Jointing Activity to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC01

St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 St Thomas’ Square Newport

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 09/05-15/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003937

Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 May — 15 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S LIBRARY NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON VICTORIA ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 494838 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in fw and cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2THKR01

Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0