Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE QUARR OAKS ON QUARR HILL
Works description: RYDE 496041 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGHU01
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
10 May — 31 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL: From Walkers Lane to Sandy Way (ML630134): Farriers Way-Shorwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018193
B3399 Sandy Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
10 May — 31 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL: From Farriers Way 530m South (ML630135): Sandy Way-Shorwell:; CW CIP Scheme CW CIP Scheme
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H3, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65PSV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H3) SHORWE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018194
Crossfield Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : between College access and junc of Ward Ave. : Crossfield Avenue-Cowes
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018660
A3020 Newport Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : OUTSIDE GLENGARNOCK (ML 510012) : GODSHILL
Works description: Installation of new 20/30 sign as part of LTP works. GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018701
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 107 VICTORIA AVENUE, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Install water connections for new houses
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161670
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WESTWOOD DAIRY, FOREST ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remove disused air valve chamber
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116133
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os 72
Works description: Replace damaged valve box
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA3518VB/2-
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 May — 17 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 27-29
Works description: Scaffolding Licence-10/05-16/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003938
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS DORIS PINKS FLORIST
Works description: Remedial works to be carried out
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA1518/1003649-0284
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 May — 17 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.52 – THe Body Shop
Works description: Cherry Picker- High Street, Newport – 07/05/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003935
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : On the Wroxall bound side of the carriageway just around the first bend ML520072 : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: kerbing works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018611
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 7 YARBOROUGH TERRACE, ST. JOHNS ROAD, WROXALL,IOW.
Works description: INSTALL NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125264
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 157
Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003622
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA3518VB/3-00112
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : 3m from the jct with carisbrooke road (ML230089) : Trafalgar Road-Newport
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018607
Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : On the Calbourne bound side of the carriageway on the bend opposite Stonesteps ML630257 : Elm Lane-Calbour
Works description: edge of c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018606
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FERNDALE, NEWPORT ROAD , WHITWELL, IOW.
Works description: Renew noisy fire hydrant cover
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09155361
Niton Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Opposite the entrance to Fairfields on the Niton bound side of the carriageway : Niton Road-Godshill
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018609
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op 201 Newport bound lane : Staplers Road-Newport
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018612
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPPOSITE 205 UPTON ROAD RYDE ISLE O F WIGHT PO33 3LA
Works description: RYDE 496038 -Reactive Repair – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGGT01
Wheeler Way, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : Wheeler Way, Shanklin : Wheeler Way-Shanklin
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018566
Whitwell Road, Godshill, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : On the Godshill bound side of the carriageway appx 150m past the jnc with Beacon Alley : Whitwell Road-Gods
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018613
Alvington Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE NO 71
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114442025-00063
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 92 HIGH STREET, COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT07760414
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 38-40 HIGH STREET, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09169998
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
09 May — 23 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : Whole length from the junction of Walkers Lane to the junction of Sandy Way 480m ML630134 : Farriers Way-Sh
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML630134 SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018583
Everard Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 May — 19 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Blythburgh
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115283741-00593
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OFWIGHT.
Works description: Install water connections for new houses.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09161662
Gurnard Heights, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
10 May — 24 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : Whole length from junction of Woodvale Road 291m ML 141126 : Gurnard Heights-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 141126 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018582
Market Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 May — 07 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: St James Church
Works description: Scaffold Licence- Market Street, Ryde — 10/05-07/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003939
Norman Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 NORMAN WAY, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09170646
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 2
Works description: Replace damaged valve box – 1003788
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW022PA3518VBVB/1-01396
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 12 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp junction little london on RIVERWAY
Works description: NEWPORT 22 – DSLAM 489514 – Non Civils Jointing Activity to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTVC6GC01
St Thomas Square, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 St Thomas’ Square Newport
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 09/05-15/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003937
Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 May — 15 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S LIBRARY NEAR THE JUNC WITH HIGH STREET ON VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 494838 – Overlay – Lay approx 12m of Duct 54/56 in fw and cw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU2THKR01
Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0
Wednesday, 9th May, 2018 6:44am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kLa
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓