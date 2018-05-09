Charity remembering Evey closes its books with donation to all primary schools

The final funds held by the road safety charity founded in memory of Evey Staley has distributed it equally across the Isle of Wight’s primary schools to promote road safety.

isle drive safe stickers with evey portrait

In April 2017, those behind the road safety charity founded in memory of ten year old Evey Staley, announced it would be wound down.

Evey was tragically killed in August 2012, and her parents seriously injured, after a driver over the limit with drink and drugs crashed into the family car.

The charity, Isle Drive Safe – Remember Evey, was set up in 2014 in memory of Evey to raise awareness of road safety on the Isle of Wight.

Final funds distributed to all schools
Last Thursday (3rd May) the Trustee’s of the ‘Isle Drive Safe – Remember Evey’ charity released 43 cheques for £237.75 to each and every Primary School on the Island, including three of our special schools.

Neal Staley, on behalf of Isle Drive Safe – Remember Evey, said,

“We are delighted to have donated this sum to the schools and have asked them to use the money to promote road safety with the children.

“Thank you all for your support, love and generosity. Over and Out.”

This was the final balance of the charity’s accounts and it has now been closed via the Charities Commission with accounts audited and verified.

Our best wishes to Neal and his family, who we hope will be able to find some peace, following their tragic loss.

