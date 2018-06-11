Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 11th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 June — 23 June
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From No.80 to approaching junction Noke Common : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing. (Remedial Works) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018709
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside pittis ML220078 : St James Street-Newport
Works description: c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018832
Duncroft Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : From the jnc with Green Lane adj to No.15 Green Lane covering the entire length of the road around to the ot
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018871
Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : Elm Lane, Shalfleet, ditch alongside Shalfleet bound carriageway, from The Design Centre to 215 metres nor
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018870
Lynch Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
11 June — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Lynch Lane, Brighstone opposite a property called Downers Cottage to Gully o/s Rock : Lynch Lane-Brighs
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018868
West Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WROXALL : O/s 34 West Street, Wroxall. ML540223 : West Street-Wroxall
Works description: edge of c/way reapirs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018869
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Opposite forest view nursery Newport bound ML210041 : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018838
B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHALFLEET : ML630155 – o/s Meadow Cottage : Station Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Ironwork – DWN149 SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018873
Church Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : CHURCH Road, Wootton at the pedcrossing by the traffic lights : Church Road-Wootton
Works description: pothole repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018837
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : opposite no. 83 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Post CIP ML240149 Carry out repairs/ adjustments to a c/w m/h cover that is noisy/ banging and confirmed to have movement within the frame (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) TM: 2 way temp lights NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018872
Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Outside hillgrove house : Whiterails Road-Newport – 10495
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018830
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : o/s cemetery ML430131 : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Kerbing works NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018897
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE No.39
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-10
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY TO THE LEFT OF THE ENTRANCE TO HUNNY HILL SCHOOL
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-12
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY AT THE RIGHTSIDE OF THE ENTRANCE TO HUNNY HILL SCHOOL
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-11
A3054 Halletts Shute, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: AORANGI HALLETTS SHUTE, NORTON, YARMOUTH, IOW
Works description: CONNECT UP SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09227899
Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
11 June — 26 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 103 – Toymaster- in Albion Road
Works description: Scaffold Licence- High Street, Sandown (Albion Road side) – 11/06-25/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004046
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 47 NEWPORT ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09229908
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 June — 18 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Kids & Co 22 High Street Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 11/06-17/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004042
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S BRAMLEY HOUSE BULLEN ROAD PO33 1QB
Works description: RYDE 26 – DSLAM 517609 – Overlay – Lay approx 3m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCLLGM01
Dennett Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 20, FORELAND ROAD , BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09207029
Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 June — 23 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the jcn, of Staplers Rd, to Greenfields Road
Works description: Excavate to install fibre broadband
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-6
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 June — 21 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 19
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115326173-01004
Maples Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
12 June — 21 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS THE MAPLES
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115358542-01035
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML240372 o/s 1 spring cottages : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne
Works description: Post works -Tarmac laying o/s 1 spring cottages – Marks Corner Villiage Road, Newport CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018854
Monterey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 MONTEREY ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09228580
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM O/S 16 TO OPPOSITE 16 ON NELSON ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 26 – 517838 – Duct Overlays – Lay approx 14m of Duct in FW/CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCRCWE01
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ml140113 : Noke Common-Newport
Works description: Saw cut and verge fill o/s 73 noke common, newport NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018889
Quay Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRADING : Outside 21 (ML340312) : Quay Lane-Brading
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018792
South Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
11 June — 18 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s no.26
Works description: Skip Licence – South Street, Ventnor – 11/06-17/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004048
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
11 June — 14 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: SHALFLEET : ML 640492 : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet
Works description: Raise Kerbs – Warlands Lane, Shalfleet SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018888
Monday, 11th June, 2018 6:50am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kWK
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓