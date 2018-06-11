Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 11th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 June — 23 June

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From No.80 to approaching junction Noke Common : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing. (Remedial Works) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018709

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside pittis ML220078 : St James Street-Newport

Works description: c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018832

Duncroft Gardens, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : From the jnc with Green Lane adj to No.15 Green Lane covering the entire length of the road around to the ot

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018871

Elm Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : Elm Lane, Shalfleet, ditch alongside Shalfleet bound carriageway, from The Design Centre to 215 metres nor

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018870

Lynch Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

11 June — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Lynch Lane, Brighstone opposite a property called Downers Cottage to Gully o/s Rock : Lynch Lane-Brighs

Works description: drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018868

West Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WROXALL : O/s 34 West Street, Wroxall. ML540223 : West Street-Wroxall

Works description: edge of c/way reapirs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018869

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Opposite forest view nursery Newport bound ML210041 : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: ironwork repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018838

B3401 Station Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHALFLEET : ML630155 – o/s Meadow Cottage : Station Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Ironwork – DWN149 SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018873

Church Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : CHURCH Road, Wootton at the pedcrossing by the traffic lights : Church Road-Wootton

Works description: pothole repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018837

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : opposite no. 83 : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Post CIP ML240149 Carry out repairs/ adjustments to a c/w m/h cover that is noisy/ banging and confirmed to have movement within the frame (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) TM: 2 way temp lights NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018872

Whiterails Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Outside hillgrove house : Whiterails Road-Newport – 10495

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018830

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : o/s cemetery ML430131 : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: Kerbing works NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018897

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE No.39

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-10

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY TO THE LEFT OF THE ENTRANCE TO HUNNY HILL SCHOOL

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-12

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE FOOTWAY AT THE RIGHTSIDE OF THE ENTRANCE TO HUNNY HILL SCHOOL

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE AND THEN ROD AND ROPE THE DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWESNEWPORT-288-11

A3054 Halletts Shute, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: AORANGI HALLETTS SHUTE, NORTON, YARMOUTH, IOW

Works description: CONNECT UP SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09227899

Albion Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

11 June — 26 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 103 – Toymaster- in Albion Road

Works description: Scaffold Licence- High Street, Sandown (Albion Road side) – 11/06-25/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004046

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 47 NEWPORT ROAD, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09229908

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 June — 18 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Kids & Co 22 High Street Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 11/06-17/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004042

Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S BRAMLEY HOUSE BULLEN ROAD PO33 1QB

Works description: RYDE 26 – DSLAM 517609 – Overlay – Lay approx 3m of Duct 54/56 in FW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCLLGM01

Dennett Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20, FORELAND ROAD , BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09207029

Fairmount Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 June — 23 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From the jcn, of Staplers Rd, to Greenfields Road

Works description: Excavate to install fibre broadband

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-6

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 June — 21 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 19

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115326173-01004

Maples Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

12 June — 21 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS THE MAPLES

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115358542-01035

Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML240372 o/s 1 spring cottages : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne

Works description: Post works -Tarmac laying o/s 1 spring cottages – Marks Corner Villiage Road, Newport CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018854

Monterey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 MONTEREY ROAD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09228580

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM O/S 16 TO OPPOSITE 16 ON NELSON ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 26 – 517838 – Duct Overlays – Lay approx 14m of Duct in FW/CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUCRCWE01

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ml140113 : Noke Common-Newport

Works description: Saw cut and verge fill o/s 73 noke common, newport NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018889

Quay Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRADING : Outside 21 (ML340312) : Quay Lane-Brading

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018792

South Street, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

11 June — 18 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s no.26

Works description: Skip Licence – South Street, Ventnor – 11/06-17/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004048

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

11 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: SHALFLEET : ML 640492 : Warlands Lane-Shalfleet

Works description: Raise Kerbs – Warlands Lane, Shalfleet SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018888