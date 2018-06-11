Niton Village Market ‘Community spirit in action,’ says High Sheriff

Niton Community Market launches – aimed to boost the village’s economy, which has been hard hit by the closure of Undercliff Drive.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

niton full-swing

Niton’s inaugural Village Market was hailed a success after Saturday’s launch by the Island’s High Sheriff, Gioia Minghella Giddens.

Local produce sold like hot cakes at an event aimed at boosting the village’s economy, which has been hard hit by the closure of Undercliff Drive.

niton - gioia ribbon

The market is the latest venture at volunteer-run Niton Community Hub, which houses the library and a cinema.

High Sheriff: “Community spirit in action”
In an opening ceremony Gioia praised the market as an example of community spirit in action. Volunteer leader Eleanor Bowen added,

“It was a very encouraging start. Onwards and upwards!”

niton artwork

The event will run on the second Saturday of the month until September, from 10am until noon. There will be a Christmas market in December.

Niton bread

Report from Janice Young, Ed

Monday, 11th June, 2018 7:21am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kWL

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Niton, South Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*