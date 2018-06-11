Niton Village Market ‘Community spirit in action,’ says High Sheriff

Niton’s inaugural Village Market was hailed a success after Saturday’s launch by the Island’s High Sheriff, Gioia Minghella Giddens.

Local produce sold like hot cakes at an event aimed at boosting the village’s economy, which has been hard hit by the closure of Undercliff Drive.

The market is the latest venture at volunteer-run Niton Community Hub, which houses the library and a cinema.

High Sheriff: “Community spirit in action”

In an opening ceremony Gioia praised the market as an example of community spirit in action. Volunteer leader Eleanor Bowen added,

“It was a very encouraging start. Onwards and upwards!”

The event will run on the second Saturday of the month until September, from 10am until noon. There will be a Christmas market in December.

Report from Janice Young, Ed