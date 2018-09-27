Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 27th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 September — 04 October

Delays likely Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole of coppins bridge : Coppins Bridge-Newport

Works description: line painting works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019725

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

27 September — 30 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Shanklin side of Smugglers Haven Car park : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin

Works description: vehicle barrier repairs SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019673

A3055 Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

27 September — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : ML530053 – from property named “Rydal” to Castle Road : Steephill Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019289

A3055 Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

27 September — 20 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : ML530052 – between property named “Woodhaven” and property named “Rydal” : Steephill Road-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019288

Sheepwash Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

28 September — 03 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : Adj to the Gun club, Sheepwash lane, Godshill. : Sheepwash Lane-Godshill

Works description: bollard replacement GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019747

Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

28 September — 29 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : j/o Westmill : Mountbatten Drive-Newport

Works description: Traffic Management Training NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019746

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 September — 11 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Atkinson Drive

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-11A

Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 September — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : From the junction of Vectis Rd to just past Kingslea Park ML140244 : Cadets Walk-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140244 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019740

Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 September — 11 October

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: All of Cook Avenue including T-Junction and connecting road

Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP133-13A

Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 September — 11 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES: Whole length of road form Mill Hill Road to St Mary Road, 218m, ML 140207: Gordon Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019730

Monterey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 September — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 23 monterey road po33 3jr

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Work in progress

Works reference: XW022W115680581-01122