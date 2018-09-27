Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 27th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Coppins Bridge, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 September — 04 October
Delays likely Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole of coppins bridge : Coppins Bridge-Newport
Works description: line painting works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019725
A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
27 September — 30 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : Shanklin side of Smugglers Haven Car park : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin
Works description: vehicle barrier repairs SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019673
A3055 Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
27 September — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : ML530053 – from property named “Rydal” to Castle Road : Steephill Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019289
A3055 Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
27 September — 20 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : ML530052 – between property named “Woodhaven” and property named “Rydal” : Steephill Road-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and surfacing VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019288
Sheepwash Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
28 September — 03 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : Adj to the Gun club, Sheepwash lane, Godshill. : Sheepwash Lane-Godshill
Works description: bollard replacement GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019747
Mountbatten Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
28 September — 29 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : j/o Westmill : Mountbatten Drive-Newport
Works description: Traffic Management Training NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019746
Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Atkinson Drive
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-11A
Cadets Walk, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
27 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : From the junction of Vectis Rd to just past Kingslea Park ML140244 : Cadets Walk-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140244 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019740
Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: All of Cook Avenue including T-Junction and connecting road
Works description: Works are for the excavation for the installation of fibreoptic cable, chambers & tobys
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP133-13A
Gordon Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
27 September — 11 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES: Whole length of road form Mill Hill Road to St Mary Road, 218m, ML 140207: Gordon Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019730
Monterey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 September — 05 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 23 monterey road po33 3jr
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Work in progress
Works reference: XW022W115680581-01122
Thursday, 27th September, 2018 7:55am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lz4
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓