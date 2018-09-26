Isle of Wight wedding ring lovers will adore Serendipity Diamonds’ impressive new store

If you haven’t been to Ryde recently you won’t have seen a significant addition to the High Street.

Within touching distance of the top of Union Street, Serendipity Diamonds is a shining example of what retailing at its best can be – Beautiful, stylish and very well executed – as you can see in the 360 Virtual tour below.

Click on image to see larger version



Owner Mark Johnson has a very clear vision of what he wants to deliver to the Isle of Wight.

“Our aim has always been to deliver the perfect buying experience when it comes to diamond jewellery. Most of our clients have returned time and time again—valued as clients for life—receiving the very best service, whenever they need our help.”

A decade plus of experience

What you might not realise is that Mark has been running his successful business in Ryde for over ten years. Serendipity Diamonds was an early entrant in selling diamonds and jewellery online and have built up huge knowledge and experience while delivering their finished jewellery to a clients around the World

Click on image to see larger version



With Mark opening his showroom / studio in Ryde, we Islanders are now able to benefit from that that decade plus experience when we’re looking for that something special for our loved ones, be they partners, family or friends.

What is wonderful is that Mark and his team are not ‘about the sale’ – they are there to guide you through what to many people might appear a confusing world, filled with new terms and things to consider like grading of diamonds, understanding fair trade in the stones or metals.

Mark says:

“Buying jewellery can be very daunting. So many jewellery stores work on a commission basis, selling from stock and putting buyers under pressure. “Our friendly approach ensures clients receive clear no-obligation guidance without any pressure to make a purchase. We have a very relaxed approach which puts clients at ease straight away.”

Supporting Island businesses

Mark is passionate about working with and supporting local companies to achieve his goals.

Click on image to see larger version



By way of example, here are just twelve of the companies that he worked with on the Ryde studio:

The expertise of these Isle of Wight companies has contributed to creating an experience unique on the Island, all designed to make your visit special.

Constantly innovating

The team at Serendipity are always on the lookout for a way to make the jewellery they sell to be be more personal.

They understand that when people are buying something special for their partner, they want it to be unique – as special as the love between the two of them.

Click on image to see larger version



Two examples are the use of heart monitors to capture the actual heartbeats of your loved ones, to then faithfully reproduced on rings – and the same for fingerprint rings.

They tell OnTheWight that they also plan to introduce a range of affordable wood inlaid wedding rings which they hope to launch this Autumn.

The coming months

OnTheWight is proud to be working with Serendipity Diamonds.

Over the coming months we will be working together to actively unravel some of the mysteries surrounding the world of diamonds and Mark will be sharing his knowledge and experience to help you become a more informed customer, so you can make the right choice and get the best for your loved ones.

360 Virtual tour

In advance of your visit, please explore the new studio inside and in the Virtual Tour.

Finding Serendipity Diamonds

186 High Street

Ryde

Isle of Wight

PO33 2PN

Phone: (01983) 567 283

Website: Serendipity Diamonds

Our thanks to Serendipity Diamonds for sponsoring for this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

Location map

View the location of this story.