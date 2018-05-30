Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 30th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 May — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : On bend outside No.236 : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing Two Locations COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017800

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 May — 13 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From No.177 to opposite the Medical Centre : Newport Road-Cowes

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017818

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

31 May — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 107

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115155338-01799

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 May — 05 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ADJACENT BLACKSMITH’S ARMS on CALBOURN E ROAD NEWPORT PO30 5SS

Works description: NEWPORT – 496050 – 496051 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAHKG01

Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : As per map attached. Kern Marle copse, end of pull in on brading bound Carriagway : Brading Down Road-Bradin

Works description: drainage repairs BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018765

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 May — 05 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 60

Works description: Raise frame and cover

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-5

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

31 May — 05 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 104

Works description: Raise frame and cover

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-4

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

31 May — 05 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Out side 392

Works description: Raise frame and cover

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-3

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

31 May — 05 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Jcn, Coranation Ave,

Works description: Raise frame and cover

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-2

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

31 May — 05 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Exit from Enterprise Way. Somerton.

Works description: Excavate to clear blockage

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-1

A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

30 May — 06 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 13

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 13 Cross Street, Ryde – 30/05-05/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004008

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE VERGE APPROX 200MTRS FROM THE JCN WITH PALLANCE ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE IN THE VERGE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW9-4

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW HOUSES

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203266

Marsh Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: IN THE CARRIAGEWAY OUTISDE No.02

Works description: EXCAVATE IN THE CARRIAGEWAY TO EXPOSE BURIED TOBY BOX (RESURFACED OVER)

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW8-1

Siemens – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

30 May — 02 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: APPROX 150MTRS SOUTH FROM THREEGATES ROAD

Works description: EXCAVATION TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE IN THE VERGE

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW9-3