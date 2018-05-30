Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 30th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 May — 13 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : On bend outside No.236 : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing Two Locations COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017800
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 May — 13 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From No.177 to opposite the Medical Centre : Newport Road-Cowes
Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017818
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 May — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 107
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115155338-01799
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 May — 05 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ADJACENT BLACKSMITH’S ARMS on CALBOURN E ROAD NEWPORT PO30 5SS
Works description: NEWPORT – 496050 – 496051 – REACTIVE REPAIR – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBBAAHKG01
Brading Down Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : As per map attached. Kern Marle copse, end of pull in on brading bound Carriagway : Brading Down Road-Bradin
Works description: drainage repairs BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018765
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 May — 05 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 60
Works description: Raise frame and cover
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-5
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 May — 05 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 104
Works description: Raise frame and cover
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-4
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 May — 05 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Out side 392
Works description: Raise frame and cover
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-3
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 May — 05 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Jcn, Coranation Ave,
Works description: Raise frame and cover
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-2
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 May — 05 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Exit from Enterprise Way. Somerton.
Works description: Excavate to clear blockage
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018COWES-NEWPORT-288-1
A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
30 May — 06 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 13
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 13 Cross Street, Ryde – 30/05-05/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004008
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE VERGE APPROX 200MTRS FROM THE JCN WITH PALLANCE ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE IN THE VERGE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW9-4
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 FORELANDS FIELD ROAD, BEMBRIDGE, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS FOR NEW HOUSES
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09203266
Marsh Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IN THE CARRIAGEWAY OUTISDE No.02
Works description: EXCAVATE IN THE CARRIAGEWAY TO EXPOSE BURIED TOBY BOX (RESURFACED OVER)
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW8-1
Siemens – Access Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
30 May — 02 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: APPROX 150MTRS SOUTH FROM THREEGATES ROAD
Works description: EXCAVATION TO CLEAR A BLOCKAGE IN THE VERGE
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW9-3
Wednesday, 30th May, 2018 7:59am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kSU
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓