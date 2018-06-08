Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 8th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : By The Worsley Trail PB GL15 ML530115 : Beacon Alley-Godshill – 19335

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018811

Godshill Byway 48, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WROXALL : Whole length of road (ML N/A CLASS 4B) : Godshill Byway 48-Wroxall (also known as part Rew Lane)

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018810

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : Near Brandywell ML540204 : Lessland Lane-Godshill

Works description: edge of c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018809

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : Near Brandywell ML540204 : Lessland Lane-Godshill

Works description: edge of c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018806

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

08 June — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road, 588m south towards Ventnor. ML 530136: Ventnor Road-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018878

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

08 June — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road, 588m south towards Ventnor. ML 530136: Ventnor Road-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018877

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Trotters Riding School,Ashey Road,Ryde,IOW.

Works description: – LOCATE & REPAIR LEAK ON 230mm MAIN.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09228675

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : o/s no 11, ML230071 : Clatterford Road-Newport

Works description: Gully needs connecting to system. Clatterford Road, Newport. NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018858

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

08 June — 19 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS THE STUDIO

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115347107-4460

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 4 Trafalgar Court

Works description: Skip Licence-08/06-14/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004047

Jordan Close, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

08 June — 22 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : Whole length of close from the junction of Woodvale Road 87m ML140127 : Jordan Close-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML162123 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018777

Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: just down from Shanklin Theatre

Works description: Skip Licence – Steephill Road, Shanklin – 08/06-14/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004049

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0