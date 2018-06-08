Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 8th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight
08 June — 13 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : By The Worsley Trail PB GL15 ML530115 : Beacon Alley-Godshill – 19335
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018811
Godshill Byway 48, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
08 June — 13 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WROXALL : Whole length of road (ML N/A CLASS 4B) : Godshill Byway 48-Wroxall (also known as part Rew Lane)
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018810
Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
08 June — 13 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : Near Brandywell ML540204 : Lessland Lane-Godshill
Works description: edge of c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018809
Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
08 June — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road, 588m south towards Ventnor. ML 530136: Ventnor Road-Whitwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018878
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 June — 13 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Trotters Riding School,Ashey Road,Ryde,IOW.
Works description: – LOCATE & REPAIR LEAK ON 230mm MAIN.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09228675
B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 June — 13 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : o/s no 11, ML230071 : Clatterford Road-Newport
Works description: Gully needs connecting to system. Clatterford Road, Newport. NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018858
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
08 June — 19 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS THE STUDIO
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115347107-4460
B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 4 Trafalgar Court
Works description: Skip Licence-08/06-14/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004047
Jordan Close, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
08 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GURNARD : Whole length of close from the junction of Woodvale Road 87m ML140127 : Jordan Close-Gurnard
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML162123 GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018777
Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: just down from Shanklin Theatre
Works description: Skip Licence – Steephill Road, Shanklin – 08/06-14/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004049
