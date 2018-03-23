Isle of Wight Save Our Schools joins national banner drop campaign

Cat shares this latest news from Save Our Schools Isle of Wight. Ed

A Save Our Schools ‘banner drop’ took place at St Thomas of Canterbury Primary School in Carisbrooke on Thursday 22nd March.

It was part of a national campaign where banners were dropped all around the country in a bid to raise awareness to the crisis in education.

School spending not going up

Just last week the Education Secretary Damian Hinds was forced to make an embarrassing u-turn and admit that he wrongly claimed school spending is going up.

Watchdog also rapped Damian Hinds, ruling he was wrong to claim that every school will enjoy ‘a small cash increase’. What the education secretary should have said was, that ‘some’ schools ‘might’ receive a small cash injection. The decision will lie with local authorities.

School funding only “maintained” until 2020

The official commons record has now been corrected by the Department For Education to admit that school funding will only be “maintained” between 2017 and 2020.

Damian Hinds repeatedly states that “there is more money in our schools than ever before” but, the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies has pointed out that school budgets will decline in real terms by 4.6 per cent between 2015 and 2020 due to previous cuts.

Free school meals

The £1.3bn invested by the government last July, after growing pressure from campaigners, wasn’t extra money. Merely taken from other areas of education. This was evident last week with the devastating result of hundreds of thousands of children set to lose their free school meals.

Join SOS Isle of Wight

SOS groups around the country are working tirelessly to raise awareness to this issue in support of our incredible teachers and to protect our children’s right to the best education that this country can offer.

Visit the Save our Schools Isle of Wight Facebook Page for more info.

We really hope to see more and more schools across the Island joining the campaign.