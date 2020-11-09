Isle of Wight singer auctions artwork in aid of Foodbank

Isle of Wight singer, Lauran Hibberd, is auctioning off a piece of artwork created in lockdown, to help Isle of Wight Foodbank.

Lauran says,

“Maybe my first and last piece of art :) but wanted to raffle off to help do what I can for the Isle of Wight Foodbank. “100% of the raffle will be given to them.”

The artwork will be signed and dated by Lauran, who says this is her first attempt at art. The piece is titled ‘lockdown birthday party’.

To buy your raffle ticket for the auction head over to the Raffall Website. Tickets are £3 each.