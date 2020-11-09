Isle of Wight singer auctions artwork in aid of Foodbank

Tickets are £3 each and all proceeds from the raffle will go to Isle of Wight Foodbank

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

lauran hibberd's auction artwork

Isle of Wight singer, Lauran Hibberd, is auctioning off a piece of artwork created in lockdown, to help Isle of Wight Foodbank.

Lauran says,

“Maybe my first and last piece of art :) but wanted to raffle off to help do what I can for the Isle of Wight Foodbank.

“100% of the raffle will be given to them.”

The artwork will be signed and dated by Lauran, who says this is her first attempt at art. The piece is titled ‘lockdown birthday party’.

To buy your raffle ticket for the auction head over to the Raffall Website. Tickets are £3 each.

Monday, 9th November, 2020 5:48pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o38

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Art, Music, The Arts

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*