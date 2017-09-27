Isle of Wight Society for the Blind ‘Short Story writing competition’ returns

Chris shares details of this upcoming writing competition. Ed

The short story writing competition is back. This year’s theme is ‘Spirit of Christmas’ so use your imagination and let your creative juices flow.

Our three celebrities from last year, Robert Glenister, Katy Manning and Edana Minghella, have kindly agreed to read the winning stories again this year.

How to enter

Download the entry form to take part.

Alternatively they are available from:

Waterstones: 118 High Street, Newport PO30 1TP

Isle of Wight Society for the Blind: Millbrooke House, 137 Carisbrooke Road, Newport PO30 1DD

Dress for Less Boutique: 12 St James Street, Newport PO30 5HB

Taking part

For those interested in taking part in the competition, details for entries below.

All stories must be original, unpublished and the sole work of the author. Word count is 1,500 – 2,000 words for adults and up to 750 words for under 18s. Make sure you have ticked the relevant age category box. Entries to be submitted to Waterstones, 118 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight PO30 1TP either by hand or by post. Postal entries must be submitted with name, address and telephone number on a separate sheet of paper with entry form. All entrants must be residents of the Isle of Wight. Closing date for entries is 10th November 2017. All entries must have a title. Winners will be announced on 18th December 2017 at a prize-giving reception at Newport Minster. All stories must be accompanied by the entry fee of £5 per story for adults and £2 for under 18s. Cheques should be made payable to: ‘Isle of Wight Society for the Blind’. Entries by people with sight problems may be emailed to: admin@iwsb.org.uk Entries will not be returned so please keep a copy. The judge’s decision is final. No communication will be entered into. Submitting an entry to the Isle of Wight Society for the Blind competition implies acceptance of the above rules. Entries which do not comply with the rules will be disqualified and entry fees will not be returned.

