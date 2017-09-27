New anxiety cafe group launches on the Isle of Wight

Hannah shares detail of this latest initiative. Ed

Independent Arts launches its new daytime Anxiety Cafe group today, 27th September.

Anxiety Cafe offers people living with anxiety a chance to try out a series of creative sessions to help manage their condition using the Arts.

The twelve-week project will have a variety of sessions including writing for well-being, a jam-a-long session, movement and photography.

Meet every Wednesday

Sessions are open to anyone who lives with anxiety and are held on Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm in Newport Methodist Church Hall.

Project Manager, Hannah Griffiths, said,

“Anxiety Cafe is such a great project. It provides the opportunity for people who live with anxiety to meet together in a safe environment and learn new skills. “We have also recruited staff and volunteers with anxiety to run the sessions, so everyone understands each other.”

If you would like to attend Anxiety Cafe or learn more please telephone Independent Arts on (01983) 822437.