New anxiety cafe group launches on the Isle of Wight

This new weekly club will give people who live with anxiety the chance to meet together in a safe environment and learn new skills.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

anxiety day cafe hands

Hannah shares detail of this latest initiative. Ed

Independent Arts launches its new daytime Anxiety Cafe group today, 27th September.

Anxiety Cafe offers people living with anxiety a chance to try out a series of creative sessions to help manage their condition using the Arts.

The twelve-week project will have a variety of sessions including writing for well-being, a jam-a-long session, movement and photography.

Meet every Wednesday
Sessions are open to anyone who lives with anxiety and are held on Wednesdays 10.30am-12.30pm in Newport Methodist Church Hall.

Project Manager, Hannah Griffiths, said,

“Anxiety Cafe is such a great project. It provides the opportunity for people who live with anxiety to meet together in a safe environment and learn new skills.

“We have also recruited staff and volunteers with anxiety to run the sessions, so everyone understands each other.”

If you would like to attend Anxiety Cafe or learn more please telephone Independent Arts on (01983) 822437.

Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 11:36am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fFJ

Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, Health, West Wight, What's On

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*