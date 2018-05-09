Isle of Wight’s lack of Cabinet member accountability is only example in country, says Cllr

At next week’s Isle of Wight full council meeting, councillors will be asked to support a motion calling for the reinstatement of their ability to ask questions of Cabinet members in a public forum.

The Conservative majority last year voted to remove that ability and Cllr Geoff Brodie claims that through Local Government Association (LGA) research, there is no known example of this in other local authorities.

Call to reinstate democracy and accountability

He will be presenting the following motion:

Although a minority of Members opposed it, this Council last May voted to remove Cabinet accountability to Full Council in a public forum; a cornerstone of executive governance in a democracy. Research through the LGA has indicated that there is no other known example of this in other local authorities. Council notes that even the British Prime Minister and their Cabinet are accountable to Parliament through PMQs and regular Ministerial Questions, with the media and public in attendance. Council does not consider the provision of private Member briefings, written questions to Cabinet members behind the scenes, and questions to Cabinet members at Cabinet and Scrutiny – both relatively poorly attended by the public – to be an adequate alternative. Therefore, Council agrees in the interests of open democracy to re-introduce an agenda item for Member questions to Cabinet members at Full Council from February 2018.

As usual, OnTheWight will be reporting live from the meeting from 6pm (Wednesday 16th May).

