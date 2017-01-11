Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 11th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

Hedge/Tree cutting works by Groundsell Contracting Ltd, adjacent to carriageway/high voltage overhead cables

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Long Lane, Newport

Location: at C16 Long Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Long Lane, Newport)

11 January — 11 January

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Appley Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: Outside St Johns Lodge (Ml 310055): O/S School Exit Ref Pole

Works description: Replacement Of No 1 Refuge Pole Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 13 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: Adjacent Pumping Station: Blackwater Shute-Arreton – 7210

Works description: Please Carry Out A Cctv Of Drainage System Tm: Stop/ Go Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Ryde: On Island Opposite The School (Ml 310054): On Island Ref Pole

Works description: Replacement Of No 1 Refuge Pole Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 13 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Carisbrooke: Opposite Public Bridleway N142: Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke – 11675

Works description: Gully System Defect Works Please Carry Out Excavation/Repairs To Collapsed Drainage System Pipe Tm Possible 2 Way Lights Carisbrooke

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 20 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton: Whole Length Of Fishbourne Lane: Fishbourne Lane-Wootton

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 13 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Between Gunville Road And Polegate Lane On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way: Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Gully Cover Depressed And Breaking Out

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 13 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Between Gunville Road And Polegate Lane On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way: Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Idr – X1 Of 5 – Gully Cover Depressed And Breaking Out (4/5) Reset To Level. Asset No. 15690 Tm – Two Way Temp Lights Advised (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) (Cw: Irnwk Not Exceed +Or- 20mm) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 13 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Eastbound Carriageway 20 Past The Entrance To The Forest.: Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Slightly Loose Manhole Cover Requires Resetting Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 459020-092218 Os Old Greenmount Primary School Green Lane

Works description: Replace 1 Existing Pole 0.5m X 0.5m

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lake Green Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 20 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake: Lake Green Road, Lake. Near Junction With Lake Common Road.: Lake Green Road—Lake Green Road-Lake

Works description: Replace Approximately 53m Of Fence Along Retaining Wall. Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pyle Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

12 January — 01 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Ace Shoe Repairs

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Arctic Road Jct Of Newport Road,Cowes.Iow.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Beatrice Avenue, East Cowe,S Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Clarence Boatbuilding Yard

Works description: Excavation In Carriageway And Footway For New Electric Service

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarendon Close, Brading, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 20 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Jct Of Morton Road To O/S No7

Works description: Installation Of Approx 80m Of New 90mm Water Mains And Services In C/W & F/W Open Cut & Directional Drilling

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dennett Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

12 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Viaal Maria, Dennett Road,Bembridge,Iow.

Works description: – Renedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Guyers Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 19 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Hunters Way

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

11 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: From Junction With Sylvan Avenue, 303m North: Hefford Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

12 January — 20 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Beth Shan

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Venner Avenue, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

12 January — 25 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood: From Northern End Of Close 266m South And Round Corner To Footway Link To Nodes Road, Ml 140175: Ve

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

