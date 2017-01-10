Inquest opened into death of prison officer, Nick Medlin

The Isle of Wight Coroner’s Inquest into the death of Ventnor man, Nick Medlin, was opened and adjourned today (Tuesday).

The 57 year old prison officer died of a head injury in the early hours of Christmas Day after an alleged assault outside The Rose pub on Pier Street.

Mr Medlin had been out celebrating Christmas with his wife and sons prior to the alleged assault.

The Coroner adjourned the inquest until 11 July 2017.

Arrests

A 32 year old man of no fixed abode was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He will appear at Winchester Crown Court on 23rd January.

Two men aged 31 and 26 who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until April 11, 2017 pending further enquiries.

