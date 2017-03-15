Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Yarmouth Road

Location: at A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Yarmouth Road)

15 March — 13 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

15 March — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Outside Fighting Cocks Roadhouse (Ph) To Opposite Thompsons Plant Garden Centre

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : From Cranmore Avenue, 300m West, Ml 610029 : Ningwood Hill-Shalfleet

Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Surfacing Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : From Cranmore Avenue, 460m East, Ml 610030 : Ningwood Hill-Shalfleet

Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Surfacing Works Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 12 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Elm Lane, 500m East, Ml 610040: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Pound Lane 660m West Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610041: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Pound Lane 390m East Towards Newport, Ml 610042: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Lower Watchingwell, 600m East Towards Newport, Ml 610045: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: Fromm Junction With Three Gates Farm, 500m, Ml 610043: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Three Gates Far, 630m East, Ml 610044: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From Jct Long Lane/Downend Road North For Approx. 416m

Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Apse Heath : Opposite Sunny Dell, Newport Road, Apse Heath (East Of Garden Centre) : Newport Road-Apse Heath – 2175

Works description: Post Works – Raising Gully Apse Heath

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Orchard To O/S The Coach House

Works description: Trail Holes For 33kv Installation Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Porchfield : Cowes Bound Carriageway. : Rolls Hill-Porchfield – 20799

Works description: Replace A Damaged Pipe Between 2 Gullies

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Godshill : From Junction With Whitwell Road 500m South West To Manor Farm, Ml 540154 : Roud Road-Godshill

Works description: Quartering And Hedging, As Required 1.5m Godshill

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 16 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Entrance To Solant Grange Nursing Home To Entrance Of Ashlea Farm Staplers Road Newport Isle Of Wight Po33 4rw

Works description: Traffic Management Required To Allow For Tree Cutting So That A Fibre Cable Can Be Installed To Provide A New Customer Connection.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Park Mead To Junc Ventnor Footpath

Works description: Excavate Trail Holes For 33kv Installation Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 22 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Tech Patk To O/S No 3

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Watch House Cafe

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Collingwood Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside 40 And 42 On Warwick Street, Southport

Works description: Southport – 381076 – Overlay � Lay Approx 10m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Number 35 In Footway

Works description: Excavate, And Repair Damaged Duct In Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 17 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 113 Green Lane Shanklin

Works description: Shanklin – 381880 – Maintenance Excavation – Fault Ref: Sd7mau83 – Mainetenace Dig Jb26 On Back Fill – Customer Out Of Service

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Plot 1 Paddock Road

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Iow.

Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

15 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Garage Area Behind 35

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 Moor View, Godshill, Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Flat 3 Pitt St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

16 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 24 Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start