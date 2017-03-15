Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 15th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Yarmouth Road
Location: at A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Yarmouth Road)
15 March — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054 Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
15 March — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside Fighting Cocks Roadhouse (Ph) To Opposite Thompsons Plant Garden Centre
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Cranmore Avenue, 300m West, Ml 610029 : Ningwood Hill-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Surfacing Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Ningwood Hill, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Cranmore Avenue, 460m East, Ml 610030 : Ningwood Hill-Shalfleet
Works description: Adjust Ironworks Following Surfacing Works Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 12 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Elm Lane, 500m East, Ml 610040: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Pound Lane 660m West Towards Yarmouth, Ml 610041: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Pound Lane 390m East Towards Newport, Ml 610042: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Lower Watchingwell, 600m East Towards Newport, Ml 610045: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: Fromm Junction With Three Gates Farm, 500m, Ml 610043: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarmouth Road, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne: From Junction With Three Gates Far, 630m East, Ml 610044: Yarmouth Road-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Calbourne
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From Jct Long Lane/Downend Road North For Approx. 416m
Works description: Trial Holes For 33kv Installation.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Apse Heath : Opposite Sunny Dell, Newport Road, Apse Heath (East Of Garden Centre) : Newport Road-Apse Heath – 2175
Works description: Post Works – Raising Gully Apse Heath
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Orchard To O/S The Coach House
Works description: Trail Holes For 33kv Installation Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rolls Hill, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Porchfield : Cowes Bound Carriageway. : Rolls Hill-Porchfield – 20799
Works description: Replace A Damaged Pipe Between 2 Gullies
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Roud Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Godshill : From Junction With Whitwell Road 500m South West To Manor Farm, Ml 540154 : Roud Road-Godshill
Works description: Quartering And Hedging, As Required 1.5m Godshill
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 16 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Entrance To Solant Grange Nursing Home To Entrance Of Ashlea Farm Staplers Road Newport Isle Of Wight Po33 4rw
Works description: Traffic Management Required To Allow For Tree Cutting So That A Fibre Cable Can Be Installed To Provide A New Customer Connection.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Steephill Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Park Mead To Junc Ventnor Footpath
Works description: Excavate Trail Holes For 33kv Installation Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 22 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Tech Patk To O/S No 3
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bath Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Watch House Cafe
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Collingwood Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 40 And 42 On Warwick Street, Southport
Works description: Southport – 381076 – Overlay � Lay Approx 10m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Elm Grove, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 35 In Footway
Works description: Excavate, And Repair Damaged Duct In Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 17 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 113 Green Lane Shanklin
Works description: Shanklin – 381880 – Maintenance Excavation – Fault Ref: Sd7mau83 – Mainetenace Dig Jb26 On Back Fill – Customer Out Of Service
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Plot 1 Paddock Road
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 Hillcrest Road, Rookley, Iow.
Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
15 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Garage Area Behind 35
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Moor View, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 Moor View, Godshill, Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Flat 3 Pitt St Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
16 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 24 Westminster Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedail Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wednesday, 15th March, 2017 6:42am
By Sally Perry
