Main road between Gunville and Shalfleet to be upgraded

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

A major section of the main road between Gunville and Shalfleet is shortly to be upgraded by Island Roads.

As the 2017 resurfacing programme gathers pace, Island Roads will be starting work to improve a 3.2 kilometre stretch of the A3054 between Elm Lane and Betty Haunt Lane on March 15.

As this is a major route, the resurfacing work will be undertaken at nights between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.00am. The work is expected to take 20 weekday nights.

During the improvement work a diversion will be put in place via Gunville Road, Middle Road, Wilmingham Lane, Thorley Road and Main Road, Shalfleet for heavy goods vehicles and Gunville Road, Middle Road and Elm Lane for light traffic.

At 3.2 kilometres, the stretch to be improved is one of the longest single sections to be upgraded during the Highways PFI.

