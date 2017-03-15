Main road between Gunville and Shalfleet to be upgraded

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed
A major section of the main road between Gunville and Shalfleet is shortly to be upgraded by Island Roads.
As the 2017 resurfacing programme gathers pace, Island Roads will be starting work to improve a 3.2 kilometre stretch of the A3054 between Elm Lane and Betty Haunt Lane on March 15.
As this is a major route, the resurfacing work will be undertaken at nights between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.00am. The work is expected to take 20 weekday nights.
During the improvement work a diversion will be put in place via Gunville Road, Middle Road, Wilmingham Lane, Thorley Road and Main Road, Shalfleet for heavy goods vehicles and Gunville Road, Middle Road and Elm Lane for light traffic.
At 3.2 kilometres, the stretch to be improved is one of the longest single sections to be upgraded during the Highways PFI.
Expect some localised disruption
Island Roads Service Director Paul Herbert said:
“This section of road is a good example of how we will be continuing to upgrade the major strategic routes but the 2017 programme will also once again be improving all types of road including a particular focus later in the year on residential streets.
“As we continue our activity throughout the spring and summer I hope residents will once again notice the significant steps we are making in terms of upgrading the network.
“Naturally we realise that this amount of improvement activity will cause some localised disruption, despite the steps we take to keep it to a minimum, and we thank road users, businesses and residents in advance for their understanding and co-operation.”
Wednesday, 15th March, 2017 8:09am
By Gavin Foster
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f6u
Filed under: Gunville, Roads, Shalfleet, Top story, Travel
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓