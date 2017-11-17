Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th November 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

19 November — 19 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE THE POST OFFICE HIGH STEET GODSHILL PO38 3HH

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to PROVIDE service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : On the Newport bound side of the c/way just before the Blackwater Hollow jnc : Blackwater Shute-Arreton

Works description: Sign works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 November — 19 November

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : From Vicarage walk : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Remedial work – Iron work NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Junction of princes way : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000016975

Zig Zag Steps, Cowes, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : Steps from Mornington Rd / Cliff Rd to Baring Rd : Zig Zag Steps-Cowes

Works description: Step repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Barrack Shute, Niton, Isle of Wight

18 November — 18 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: from outside The Church to pOutside Ash Coombe

Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight

19 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: from o/s primrose to o.s yar cottage

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Niton, Isle of Wight

19 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: from white lion and north to juncion

Works description: replacing overhead services

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Institute Hill, Niton, Isle of Wight

19 November — 19 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: o/s locks farm to o.s no 2 field view

Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Advanced planning

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

17 November — 20 November

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S ST THOMAS OF CANTERBURY SCHOOL ENT HIGH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 442511 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 November — 19 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 2 ST.Georges View High Street Newchurch

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Pointer Inn High Street Newchurch

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

19 November — 23 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MELBURY TO OUTSIDE ST ELMO

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

19 November — 21 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: from o/s maydene to o.s allens

Works description: replacing o/s wires

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

19 November — 19 November

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MANOR FARM HOUSE TO OUTSIDE MANOR FARM

Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Alfred Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

17 November — 27 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 15

Works description: RELAY SETRVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

17 November — 21 November

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: approx 40m south from outside of Hillside and ongoing 41m south on REW STREET

Works description: COWES – 451693 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 41Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: © Island Roads