Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 17th November 2017

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
19 November — 19 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE THE POST OFFICE HIGH STEET GODSHILL PO38 3HH
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to PROVIDE service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : On the Newport bound side of the c/way just before the Blackwater Hollow jnc : Blackwater Shute-Arreton
Works description: Sign works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 November — 19 November
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : From Vicarage walk : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Remedial work – Iron work NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Junction of princes way : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000016975
Zig Zag Steps, Cowes, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : Steps from Mornington Rd / Cliff Rd to Baring Rd : Zig Zag Steps-Cowes
Works description: Step repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Barrack Shute, Niton, Isle of Wight
18 November — 18 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: from outside The Church to pOutside Ash Coombe
Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Church Street, Niton, Isle of Wight
19 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: from o/s primrose to o.s yar cottage
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Niton, Isle of Wight
19 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: from white lion and north to juncion
Works description: replacing overhead services
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Institute Hill, Niton, Isle of Wight
19 November — 19 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: o/s locks farm to o.s no 2 field view
Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Advanced planning
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
17 November — 20 November
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S ST THOMAS OF CANTERBURY SCHOOL ENT HIGH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 442511 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 November — 19 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 2 ST.Georges View High Street Newchurch
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Pointer Inn High Street Newchurch
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
19 November — 23 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MELBURY TO OUTSIDE ST ELMO
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Redhill Lane, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
19 November — 21 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: from o/s maydene to o.s allens
Works description: replacing o/s wires
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
19 November — 19 November
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE MANOR FARM HOUSE TO OUTSIDE MANOR FARM
Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Alfred Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
17 November — 27 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 15
Works description: RELAY SETRVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
17 November — 21 November
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: approx 40m south from outside of Hillside and ongoing 41m south on REW STREET
Works description: COWES – 451693 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 41Mm of Duct 54/56 in CWAY & SOFT to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
