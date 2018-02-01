Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML210048 and ML210049 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Adj paco / 3 BT covers / adj/rep 1 manhole and saw cut pothole NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017620

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight

01 February — 01 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEAR OPP THE GREEN BARN YARMOUTH ROAD CRANMORE ISLE OF WIGHT PO41 0XN

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to PROVIDE service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0001FEBSDCGR517

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent Alverstone sign : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017579

Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 18 and the jct with new street. : Chapel Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017632

Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent old mill house : Lower Knighton Lane-Newchurch

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017578

Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Margret nursery : Macketts Lane-Arreton

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017573

Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : Adj1 kennerley cottage : Merstone Lane-Godshill

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017630

New Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 03 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: new street closed from juntion with chapel street to new street and trafalgar road newport

Works description: we need to get into boxes in the road to allow us provide a new fibre cable for a customer to allow us to provide a new service we will work 20:00 to 06:00 for two days

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0000ONEA144846A

Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: YARMOUTH : Quay Street, Yarmouth, footway o/s Holdens Shop/ Post Office. : Quay Street-Yarmouth

Works description: footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017634

Sandy Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent bridleway N110 : Sandy Lane-Newport

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017629

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 01 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 13. : Cowes Road-Newport

Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Requires resetting within 28 days. Recently resurfaced by CIP. Tm- stop & go. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017622

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420024 – Due to level of carriageway surface being laid higher than before, kerb check to driveway to Dunn

Works description: DWN 001 – PO4229781627 SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017627

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240140 : Medina Avenue-Newport

Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017645

Chawton Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140274 : Chawton Lane-Northwood

Works description: Post Work – Tarmac NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017546

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240149 : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017640

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240150 : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017643

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD

Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT02

B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT01

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 42A HIGH STREET

Works description: RYDE 3 – DSLAM 437987 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGFDCX01

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

02 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 39 bannock road niton vetnor po38 2rb

Works description: NITON – 457449 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT069HT01

Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 17 BELLEVUE RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993783

Colenutts Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

02 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 1

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114985743-00411

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE SHORESIDE INN (ML 440217) : Adj Column 10

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017591

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

02 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 24 to Opp 28 on GRANGE ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN 407551 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQNK0PF02

Jubilee Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

02 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : Whole length of the close from Camp Road 108m ML662341 : Jubilee Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017452

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From outside 7 to side of 11 LANDGAURAD ROAD

Works description: SHANKLIN – 7 – DSLAM 465982 – Overlay – Lay approx 8m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT691TM01

Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 February — 04 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240283 : Little London-Newport

Works description: Post CIP – Installation of Gulley NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017639

Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 6 REYNOLDS CLOSE ON REYNOLDS CLOSE

Works description: COWES – 466849 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6W7CL01

Vereker Drive, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

02 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 38 VEREKER DRIVE ON VEREKER DRIVE

Works description: COWES – 467878 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT7TRRH01

Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 25 WARD AVE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: -RECONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09001851

Whippingham Technology Park, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

01 February — 02 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: APPRX 78M SW FROM THE JUNCTION OF WHIPPINGHAM ROAD & WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK ON WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK

Works description: COWES – 359278 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPEREDB01