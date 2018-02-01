Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML210048 and ML210049 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Adj paco / 3 BT covers / adj/rep 1 manhole and saw cut pothole NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017620
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight
01 February — 01 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR OPP THE GREEN BARN YARMOUTH ROAD CRANMORE ISLE OF WIGHT PO41 0XN
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to PROVIDE service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0001FEBSDCGR517
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent Alverstone sign : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017579
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 18 and the jct with new street. : Chapel Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017632
Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent old mill house : Lower Knighton Lane-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017578
Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Margret nursery : Macketts Lane-Arreton
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017573
Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : Adj1 kennerley cottage : Merstone Lane-Godshill
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017630
New Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: new street closed from juntion with chapel street to new street and trafalgar road newport
Works description: we need to get into boxes in the road to allow us provide a new fibre cable for a customer to allow us to provide a new service we will work 20:00 to 06:00 for two days
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0000ONEA144846A
Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: YARMOUTH : Quay Street, Yarmouth, footway o/s Holdens Shop/ Post Office. : Quay Street-Yarmouth
Works description: footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017634
Sandy Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent bridleway N110 : Sandy Lane-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017629
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 01 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 13. : Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Requires resetting within 28 days. Recently resurfaced by CIP. Tm- stop & go. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017622
A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420024 – Due to level of carriageway surface being laid higher than before, kerb check to driveway to Dunn
Works description: DWN 001 – PO4229781627 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017627
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240140 : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017645
Chawton Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140274 : Chawton Lane-Northwood
Works description: Post Work – Tarmac NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017546
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240149 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017640
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240150 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017643
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT02
B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT01
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 42A HIGH STREET
Works description: RYDE 3 – DSLAM 437987 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGFDCX01
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 bannock road niton vetnor po38 2rb
Works description: NITON – 457449 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT069HT01
Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 BELLEVUE RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993783
Colenutts Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 1
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114985743-00411
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE SHORESIDE INN (ML 440217) : Adj Column 10
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017591
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 24 to Opp 28 on GRANGE ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 407551 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQNK0PF02
Jubilee Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
02 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : Whole length of the close from Camp Road 108m ML662341 : Jubilee Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017452
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From outside 7 to side of 11 LANDGAURAD ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN – 7 – DSLAM 465982 – Overlay – Lay approx 8m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT691TM01
Little London, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 February — 04 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240283 : Little London-Newport
Works description: Post CIP – Installation of Gulley NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017639
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 6 REYNOLDS CLOSE ON REYNOLDS CLOSE
Works description: COWES – 466849 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6W7CL01
Vereker Drive, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 38 VEREKER DRIVE ON VEREKER DRIVE
Works description: COWES – 467878 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT7TRRH01
Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 WARD AVE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: -RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09001851
Whippingham Technology Park, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 February — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: APPRX 78M SW FROM THE JUNCTION OF WHIPPINGHAM ROAD & WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK ON WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK
Works description: COWES – 359278 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPEREDB01
