How will you Go Orange for the Isle of Wight’s independent lifeboats?

Go Orange returns to the Isle of Wight on 23rd and 24th March as Island crews that work outside the auspices of the RNLI join a UK-wide campaign.

It’s an opportunity for you to show your support for the Island’s independent lifeboat crews, who rely entirely on public donations to exist.

Throughout the UK crews are arranging events and collections to celebrate Go Orange Day.

What you can do

With plenty of time of organise, why not arrange something at your school or workplace?

Wear orange for the day

Hold an orange bobbing contest

Sit in a bath of baked beans

Hold a coffee and cake morning

Wear an orange ribbon in support

Hold a Hawaiian party evening

Arrange collections in your local community

Hold a sponsored event such as walk, silence or dance

Allow crews to come to your workplace and collect donations

Most crews are happy to visit schools and youth groups and educate children and young people on sea safety.

Whatever you decide to do, have fun, and remember that all money donated will go directly towards ensuring our independent lifeboat crews are able to keep the waters around the Island safe.

A day on the life of …

This informative video from Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat – filmed and edited by Brian Russell of Big Guy Productions – gives you a flavour of what involved for the independent lifeboats.

Find out more about our independent life stations by visiting their Websites:

Image: blackplastic under CC BY 2.0