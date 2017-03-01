Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Bellevue Road will be closed on one day between 9am on Monday 14 March and 4pm on Thursday 17 March 2016 for the installation of water service connections by Clancy Docwra for Southern Water. The closure is from Dover Street to its junction with Trinity Street. For further details about these works please contact Southern Water on 0845 278 084.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bellevue Road
Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bellevue Road)
02 March — 06 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
02 March — 06 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Arreton: Outside Holliers Farm And Opp: Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: Please Dig Out Tree Stump/ Root From Bank And Make Good The Area (Mini Digger Required) Arreton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S No 123 : Horsebridge Hill-Newport
Works description: Perm Saw Cut Infill To C/Way P/H
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 05 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In The Verge At The Jcn With Cliff Road
Works description: These Works Are For The Excavation And Installation Of Mono-Pole & Cabinet Bases To Include Associated Ducting
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Advanced planning
Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Start Of The Grass Verge At The Jnc Of Betty Haunt Lane:
Works description: Gully Cover Reset To Level
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 16 St. Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Reconnect Customers Water Supply In Tar Path
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 02 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Shalfleet : From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281 : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Quartering And Hedging As Required 1.5m Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 26 Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Birch Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Sylvan Avenue, 124m, Ml 160338: Birch Close-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From The Jun Of High Streeet To Approx 28m East On Grange Road.
Works description: Shanklin – 367365 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 28m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Greenways, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Uplands Road, 234m, Ml 140325: Greenways-Northwood
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Northwood
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight /
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Access Between 44/46
Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Shide Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of Whitepit Lane On Shide Road
Works description: Newport – 374824 – Overlay Lay Approx 7m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: Left Hand Spur Off Spring Walk, 26m, Ml 240248a: Spring Walk-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Former Bembridge Primary School,Steyne Road,Bembridge,Iow.
Works description: Install 90mm Water Main Connection For New Developemant.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 10 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os 19
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
The Fairway, Lake, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 88 The Fairway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Rebuild Fire Hydrant Chamber So Fire Bigade Can Use The Hydrant.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport : From Shide Road 240m South (Ml 240288) : Watergate Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Prior To Resurfacing Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
01 March — 03 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of St Johns Road On Watergate Road
Works description: Newport – 374824 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 March — 06 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Glen Rose ,Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
