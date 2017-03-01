Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 1st March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bellevue Road

Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Bellevue Road)

02 March — 06 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

02 March — 06 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Hale Common, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Arreton: Outside Holliers Farm And Opp: Hale Common-Arreton

Works description: Please Dig Out Tree Stump/ Root From Bank And Make Good The Area (Mini Digger Required) Arreton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S No 123 : Horsebridge Hill-Newport

Works description: Perm Saw Cut Infill To C/Way P/H

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Alum Bay New Road, Totland, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 05 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: In The Verge At The Jcn With Cliff Road

Works description: These Works Are For The Excavation And Installation Of Mono-Pole & Cabinet Bases To Include Associated Ducting

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Advanced planning

Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: On The Newport Bound Side Of The C/Way At The Start Of The Grass Verge At The Jnc Of Betty Haunt Lane:

Works description: Gully Cover Reset To Level

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

St Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 16 St. Johns Hill, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Reconnect Customers Water Supply In Tar Path

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 02 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Shalfleet : From Junction With Main Road (B3401), 500m, Ml 640281 : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Quartering And Hedging As Required 1.5m Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 26 Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Birch Close, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: Whole Length Of Road From Sylvan Avenue, 124m, Ml 160338: Birch Close-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From The Jun Of High Streeet To Approx 28m East On Grange Road.

Works description: Shanklin – 367365 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 28m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Greenways, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Northwood: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With Uplands Road, 234m, Ml 140325: Greenways-Northwood

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit 50% Partrecon Fwr : Bit 50% Partrecon) Northwood

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Little Preston Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight /

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Access Between 44/46

Works description: Excavation In Footway For New Electric Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Shide Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of Whitepit Lane On Shide Road

Works description: Newport – 374824 – Overlay Lay Approx 7m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spring Walk, Newport, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: Left Hand Spur Off Spring Walk, 26m, Ml 240248a: Spring Walk-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Bit Partrecon Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Former Bembridge Primary School,Steyne Road,Bembridge,Iow.

Works description: Install 90mm Water Main Connection For New Developemant.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 10 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 19

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Fairway, Lake, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 88 The Fairway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Rebuild Fire Hydrant Chamber So Fire Bigade Can Use The Hydrant.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport : From Shide Road 240m South (Ml 240288) : Watergate Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works Prior To Resurfacing Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

01 March — 03 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite Of The Junction Of St Johns Road On Watergate Road

Works description: Newport – 374824 – Overlay Lay Approx 2m Of Duct 54/56 In Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

02 March — 06 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Glen Rose ,Westhill Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

