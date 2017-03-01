Anticipation high for secondary school offers on the Isle of Wight

Parents and pupils on the Isle of Wight find out today whether they were successful in getting their first choice of secondary school.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

happy sign

Today (Wednesday) is secondary school offers day. Year six children (and their parents) will be waiting to find out whether they were successful getting their first choice of secondary school.

Vix Lowthion, leader of the IW Green Party, but also the Green Party’s National Spokesperson for Education, said today,

“Good luck to parents and pupils on ‘offer day’ this morning, where we find out what schools our children have been allocated.

“Really – it shouldn’t be a matter of ‘luck”. A school admissions system which prioritises where you can avoid to buy a house, where you choose to worship your god, and where you can get fair SEND provision or a rural transport place, is frankly badly broken.

“We need good, happy, inspiring local schools available to *everyone*. No 11yr old should start out thinking their school isn’t good enough.

“This is my first Offers Day as a parent, and I’m very happy to say we got our first choice of island secondary school. Exciting times for our son and his classmates in September!”

If parents are registered with the School Admission Wesbite they can find out by going online and checking the council’s Website.

Image: vegaseddie under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 1st March, 2017 8:51am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f3w

Filed under: Education, Island-wide, Top story

Print Friendly

.

Add comment

Login to your account.
If you do not have an account, reserve your own name and receive exclusive special offers - just sign up for an On The Wight account

.

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*