Today (Wednesday) is secondary school offers day. Year six children (and their parents) will be waiting to find out whether they were successful getting their first choice of secondary school.

Vix Lowthion, leader of the IW Green Party, but also the Green Party’s National Spokesperson for Education, said today,

“Good luck to parents and pupils on ‘offer day’ this morning, where we find out what schools our children have been allocated. “Really – it shouldn’t be a matter of ‘luck”. A school admissions system which prioritises where you can avoid to buy a house, where you choose to worship your god, and where you can get fair SEND provision or a rural transport place, is frankly badly broken. “We need good, happy, inspiring local schools available to *everyone*. No 11yr old should start out thinking their school isn’t good enough. “This is my first Offers Day as a parent, and I’m very happy to say we got our first choice of island secondary school. Exciting times for our son and his classmates in September!”

If parents are registered with the School Admission Wesbite they can find out by going online and checking the council’s Website.

Image: vegaseddie under CC BY 2.0