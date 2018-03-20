Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 March — 22 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: outside 88 on HORSEBRIDGE HILL
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220146 : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Adj/rep ironwork along this ML NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018188
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
22 March — 22 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE YEW TREE COTT TO OUTSIDE No.18
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001640
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 36 Broadway to J/O Broadway and Avenue Rd Sandown PO36 9BZ
Works description: TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. PARKING BAY SUSPENSION FOR SAFE WORK AREA. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO OTHER PERMIT APPLICATIONS. WILL REF., THIS PERMIT NO. ON OTHER APPLICATIONS.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01
A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle of Wight
21 March — 22 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rail Over bridge – EW1/36 Lake Girder (A3055)
Works description: Detailed examination no excavation between the hours of 09.30-15.30 daily
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: KL134IOW-07-01-210318
A3055 Rowborough Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : N/b c/w at the painted slow marking on the approach to the bridge. ML310042 : Rowborough Lane-Brading
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018096
B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: J/O AVENUE ROAD AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ
Works description: 3-WAY TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01, BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02 BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH04
Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Op great park cottages : Betty Haunt Lane-Newport
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018047
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 March — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Harding Road to Gassiot Green Road (ML 320239) : Great Preston Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017940
Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Just below Kerb Cottage, Kerb Lane, Alverstone : Kern Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018054
Plaish Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CARISBROOKE : North western side of plaish lane. : Plaish Lane-Carisbrooke
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018042
Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 35 & 45 : Victoria Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018053
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML410002 o/s No’s 29a & 31 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Reshape side entry gullies SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018112
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
20 March — 21 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT
Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018097
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Empress cottage ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch – 2075
Works description: uncover and raise gulley, no waiting cones needed (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) tm=2 way ttl, NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018186
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 241239 outside number 18 : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke
Works description: Manhole cover repair CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018102
B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Former Pondwell Holiday Camp, Pondwell Hill,Ryde, IOW.
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09008169
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Northern side of the c/w west of Sam’s pit. : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018086
Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: J/O CARTER STREET AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ
Works description: 3-WAY TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01 AND BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03
Laceys Lane, Niton, Isle of Wight
21 March — 21 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S NHUTKINS TO O/S MILLSEA
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001638
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : J/o Church St (northern side) : Madeira Road-Seaview
Works description: kerbing repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018023
Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
21 March — 21 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS TO OUTSIDE No.1A
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001637
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Fishers Cottage on both sides of the c/way : New Road-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018077
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on NOKE COMMON
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: J/O WINCHESTER PARK ROAD AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ
Works description: TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01 AND BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03,BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH04
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02
A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
20 March — 03 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : From the junction of Maderia Lane 260m east ML620004 : Colwell Road-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML620004 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017957
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OUTSIDE NUMBER 67 (ML 310053) : O/S NO 82A – PELICAN
Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (RYD21) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017999
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 1 CHESSELLS COTTAGES ON A3056 A RRETON NEWPORTPO30 3AA
Works description: NEWPORT 50 – DSLAM 477508 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHDWDY01
Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 60A ALBANY RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09085012
B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.
Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ02
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
20 March — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES: Whole length of Place Road from Newport Road, 289m, ML140321: Place Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018072
B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: SANDOWN : ML 430148 : Albert Road-Sandown
Works description: Surveying SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018190
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 March — 04 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Age UK Shop, 169 High Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence 21/03-03/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003804
B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: junction with WATERGATE ROAD on SHIDE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 2 – DSLAM 476877 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGV0VC01
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 15 CHURCH ROAD BINSTEAD RYDE PO33 3 TA
Works description: RYDE – 482578 – Provision of Service – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in footway/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM92AA01
Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BEATRICE AVENUE (ML 140252) : Crossways Road-East Cowes
Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118147. EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018265
Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 WHITECLIFF CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09085736
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From junc of Howgate Road to OS Samphire Walk on FORELANDS FIELD ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 482094 – BLOCKAGES – New site provision Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLRVHA01
Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
21 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 61
Works description: Relay new service from main nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115129165-00676
Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 HILL STREET, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074474
Madeira Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
21 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Cherry Trees
Works description: Relay new service from main in nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115130577-01011
Maybrick Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Side of 22 SHERBOURNE AVENUE on Maybrick Road
Works description: RYDE 476182 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTG77FX01
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite to the junction of WILBERFORCE ROAD on NEW ROAD
Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 484271 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in Verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNVDFF01
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
20 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S Maydene
Works description: Lay new servicefrom main in central carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115126263-01160
Ranelagh Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
20 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 37
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115092626-01377
Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12, REGINA ROAD , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – WATER MAIN CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09088403
Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 22 SHERBOURNE AVE
Works description: RYDE – 476182 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTG77FX02
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CROSSWAYS ROAD (ML 140250) : South Bank Road-East Cowes
Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118144. EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018237
Spanners Close, Chale, Isle of Wight
21 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHALE : Whole length of Close from junction of Chale Green 280m west ML 540281 : Spanners Close-Chale
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540281 CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018068
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 ST. JOHNS WOOD RD, RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09082465
Trevanions Way, Totland, Isle of Wight
21 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : Whole length from the junction of Middleton 165m : Trevanions Way-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640574 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018071
Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
20 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 4 GROVE COTTAGES WARLANDS LANE CALBOURNE
Works description: CALBOURNE 4 – DSLAM 472902 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDETWY01
Tuesday, 20th March, 2018 6:45am
By Sally Perry
