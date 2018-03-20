Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 20th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: outside 88 on HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220146 : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Adj/rep ironwork along this ML NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018188

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

22 March — 22 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE YEW TREE COTT TO OUTSIDE No.18

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001640

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 36 Broadway to J/O Broadway and Avenue Rd Sandown PO36 9BZ

Works description: TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. PARKING BAY SUSPENSION FOR SAFE WORK AREA. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO OTHER PERMIT APPLICATIONS. WILL REF., THIS PERMIT NO. ON OTHER APPLICATIONS.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01

A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rail Over bridge – EW1/36 Lake Girder (A3055)

Works description: Detailed examination no excavation between the hours of 09.30-15.30 daily

Responsibility for works: Network Rail

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: KL134IOW-07-01-210318

A3055 Rowborough Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : N/b c/w at the painted slow marking on the approach to the bridge. ML310042 : Rowborough Lane-Brading

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018096

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: J/O AVENUE ROAD AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ

Works description: 3-WAY TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01, BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02 BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH04

Betty Haunt Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Op great park cottages : Betty Haunt Lane-Newport

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018047

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 March — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Harding Road to Gassiot Green Road (ML 320239) : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017940

Kern Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Just below Kerb Cottage, Kerb Lane, Alverstone : Kern Lane-Newchurch

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018054

Plaish Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CARISBROOKE : North western side of plaish lane. : Plaish Lane-Carisbrooke

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018042

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 35 & 45 : Victoria Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018053

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML410002 o/s No’s 29a & 31 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Reshape side entry gullies SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018112

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

20 March — 21 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT

Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton

Works description: drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018097

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Empress cottage ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch – 2075

Works description: uncover and raise gulley, no waiting cones needed (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) tm=2 way ttl, NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018186

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 241239 outside number 18 : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke

Works description: Manhole cover repair CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018102

B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Former Pondwell Holiday Camp, Pondwell Hill,Ryde, IOW.

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09008169

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Northern side of the c/w west of Sam’s pit. : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018086

Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: J/O CARTER STREET AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ

Works description: 3-WAY TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01 AND BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03

Laceys Lane, Niton, Isle of Wight

21 March — 21 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S NHUTKINS TO O/S MILLSEA

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001638

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : J/o Church St (northern side) : Madeira Road-Seaview

Works description: kerbing repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018023

Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

21 March — 21 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS TO OUTSIDE No.1A

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001637

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Fishers Cottage on both sides of the c/way : New Road-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018077

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on NOKE COMMON

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: J/O WINCHESTER PARK ROAD AND BROADWAY SANDOWN PO36 9BZ

Works description: TM NEEDED TO PROVIDE CABLES FOR NEW SERVICE. DE-SILTING NEEDED TO CLEAR BLOCKED DUCTS, GULLY UNIT TO EMPTY FLOODED MAN HOLE. THIS JOB ASSOCIATED TO: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH01 AND BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH03,BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH04

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC789W000IBRP71UH02

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

20 March — 03 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : From the junction of Maderia Lane 260m east ML620004 : Colwell Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML620004 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017957

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 March — 06 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : OUTSIDE NUMBER 67 (ML 310053) : O/S NO 82A – PELICAN

Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (RYD21) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017999

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 1 CHESSELLS COTTAGES ON A3056 A RRETON NEWPORTPO30 3AA

Works description: NEWPORT 50 – DSLAM 477508 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHDWDY01

Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 60A ALBANY RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09085012

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.

Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ02

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

20 March — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES: Whole length of Place Road from Newport Road, 289m, ML140321: Place Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018072

B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: SANDOWN : ML 430148 : Albert Road-Sandown

Works description: Surveying SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018190

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 March — 04 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Age UK Shop, 169 High Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence 21/03-03/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003804

B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: junction with WATERGATE ROAD on SHIDE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 2 – DSLAM 476877 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGV0VC01

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside 15 CHURCH ROAD BINSTEAD RYDE PO33 3 TA

Works description: RYDE – 482578 – Provision of Service – Lay approx 10m of Duct 54/56 in footway/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM92AA01

Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BEATRICE AVENUE (ML 140252) : Crossways Road-East Cowes

Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118147. EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018265

Culver Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 WHITECLIFF CLOSE, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09085736

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From junc of Howgate Road to OS Samphire Walk on FORELANDS FIELD ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 482094 – BLOCKAGES – New site provision Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLRVHA01

Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

21 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 61

Works description: Relay new service from main nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115129165-00676

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 HILL STREET, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for new house.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09074474

Madeira Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

21 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Cherry Trees

Works description: Relay new service from main in nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115130577-01011

Maybrick Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Side of 22 SHERBOURNE AVENUE on Maybrick Road

Works description: RYDE 476182 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTG77FX01

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite to the junction of WILBERFORCE ROAD on NEW ROAD

Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 484271 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in Verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNVDFF01

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

20 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S Maydene

Works description: Lay new servicefrom main in central carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115126263-01160

Ranelagh Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

20 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 37

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115092626-01377

Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12, REGINA ROAD , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – WATER MAIN CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09088403

Sherbourne Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 22 SHERBOURNE AVE

Works description: RYDE – 476182 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTG77FX02

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CROSSWAYS ROAD (ML 140250) : South Bank Road-East Cowes

Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118144. EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018237

Spanners Close, Chale, Isle of Wight

21 March — 06 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHALE : Whole length of Close from junction of Chale Green 280m west ML 540281 : Spanners Close-Chale

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540281 CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018068

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 ST. JOHNS WOOD RD, RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09082465

Trevanions Way, Totland, Isle of Wight

21 March — 06 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : Whole length from the junction of Middleton 165m : Trevanions Way-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640574 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018071

Warlands Lane, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

20 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 4 GROVE COTTAGES WARLANDS LANE CALBOURNE

Works description: CALBOURNE 4 – DSLAM 472902 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDETWY01

