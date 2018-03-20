Mum to run London Marathon for St Catherine’s School, Ventnor

Charlotte shares this latest news on behalf of St Catherine’s School. Ed

Diana O’Connor, the parent of a St Catherine’s student, is taking on the London Marathon challenge in aid of her son’s school, which supports students with speech, language and communication needs.

Diana and her family moved to the Isle of Wight so her son Spike (pictured) could attend St Catherine’s School. Spike needed specialist intervention to deal with his learning difficulties and as a family they wanted to move out of London and the Isle of Wight seemed the perfect place.

A month after relocating the family were hit with the traumatic news that Steve, Diana’s husband, had terminal cancer.

Diana said,

“Our World collapsed. With family and friends miles away we had to fend for ourselves so we relied on school for support. Through Steve’s illness and ultimately death they have bent over backwards to not only support Spike but us as a family. St Catherine’s is a family. This is my way of repaying them for that invaluable help and support.”

Amazing attitudes

She went on to say,

“The kids are St Catherine’s are wonderful. Lots of us face challenges in life but these kids are born with challenges. Life can be hard for them yet they have amazing attitudes which we can all learn from. They never give up, they strive to do their best and they do it with a smile. “I’m not a natural runner and my time won’t be impressive but with these kids in mind I’m determined to finish and raise a good about of money for this outstanding school and its awesome children.”

Show your support

Diana aims to raise more than £1,500 in aid of St Catherine’s.

If you would like to support Diana to reach her goal then please visit her fundraising page.