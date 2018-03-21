Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220146 : Parkhurst Road-Newport
Works description: Adj/rep ironwork along this ML NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018188
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
22 March — 22 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE YEW TREE COTT TO OUTSIDE No.18
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001640
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
23 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BARNFIELD TO OUTSIDE BROOKWOOD BARN
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001641
A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle of Wight
21 March — 22 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rail Over bridge – EW1/36 Lake Girder (A3055)
Works description: Detailed examination no excavation between the hours of 09.30-15.30 daily
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: KL134IOW-07-01-210318
A3055 Rowborough Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : N/b c/w at the painted slow marking on the approach to the bridge. ML310042 : Rowborough Lane-Brading
Works description: c/way patch repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018096
A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight
23 March — 23 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: o/s 3 SANDOWN ROAD ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9JF
Works description: Access is required to an carriageway box to provide new service to new business.2way lights to manage the site
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W23MARSDCLY22021
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 March — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Harding Road to Gassiot Green Road (ML 320239) : Great Preston Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017940
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 March — 30 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT: ML-240218. Halberry Lane and Harvey Road.: Halberry Lane-Newport:; Jason Boulter
Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #4. NEWPOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018026
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s No.53, 55 and 57 : St Johns Wood Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018116
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 March — 10 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Link Path off Hookes Way MLF20265 : Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF20265 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018073
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
21 March — 22 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML410002 o/s No’s 29a & 31 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Reshape side entry gullies SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018112
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NORTH FAIRLEE FARM FAIRLEE RD NEWPORT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09088314
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton
Works description: drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018097
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Empress cottage ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch – 2075
Works description: uncover and raise gulley, no waiting cones needed (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) tm=2 way ttl, NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018186
Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 241239 outside number 18 : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke
Works description: Manhole cover repair CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018102
B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W023MARSD7RYG01D
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01C
B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Former Pondwell Holiday Camp, Pondwell Hill,Ryde, IOW.
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09008169
B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Northern side of the c/w west of Sam’s pit. : Calbourne Road-Newport
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018086
B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
21 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 : Thorley Road-Yarmouth
Works description: CIP Prep work (kerbing) YARMOUTH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018110
Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01B
Laceys Lane, Niton, Isle of Wight
21 March — 21 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S NHUTKINS TO O/S MILLSEA
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001638
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : J/o Church St (northern side) : Madeira Road-Seaview
Works description: kerbing repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018023
Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
21 March — 21 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS TO OUTSIDE No.1A
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001637
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Fishers Cottage on both sides of the c/way : New Road-Brighstone
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018077
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
23 March — 24 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01A
A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ST. BERNARDS MAIN RD, ROOKLEY, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09092587
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT03
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE : OUTSIDE NUMBER 67 (ML 310053) : O/S NO 82A – PELICAN
Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (RYD21) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017999
A3055 Undercliff Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP SERVICE ENTRANCE TO INGL EWOOD PARK ON A3055 UNDERCLIFF DRI VE ST LAWRENCE VENTNOR ISLE OF WI GHT PO38 1UL
Works description: VENTNOR 9 – DSLAM 476926 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW7EC01
A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 1 CHESSELLS COTTAGES ON A3056 A RRETON NEWPORTPO30 3AA
Works description: NEWPORT 50 – DSLAM 477508 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHDWDY01
Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 60A ALBANY RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09085012
B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD
Works description: COWES 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT04
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ
Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM02
B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: SANDOWN : ML 430148 : Albert Road-Sandown
Works description: Surveying SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018190
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
21 March — 04 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Age UK Shop, 169 High Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence 21/03-03/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003804
B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: junction with WATERGATE ROAD on SHIDE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 2 – DSLAM 476877 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGV0VC01
B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: junction with THORLEY ROAD and WILMINGHAM LANE on THORLEY STREET
Works description: YARMOUTH 2 – DSLAM 471828 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTCF0RD02
Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke
Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017723
Colwell Chine Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
23 March — 28 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: New houses next to : Chinefields, Colwell Chine Road, Freshwater, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09083684
Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BEATRICE AVENUE (ML 140252) : Crossways Road-East Cowes
Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118147. EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018265
Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From junc of Howgate Road to OS Samphire Walk on FORELANDS FIELD ROAD
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 482094 – BLOCKAGES – New site provision Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLRVHA01
Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
21 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 61
Works description: Relay new service from main nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115129165-00676
Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
23 March — 30 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15
Works description: Excavation of joint bay for new electrical connection. Backfill & reinstate.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001728
Madeira Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
21 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Cherry Trees
Works description: Relay new service from main in nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115130577-01011
New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite to the junction of WILBERFORCE ROAD on NEW ROAD
Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 484271 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in Verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNVDFF01
Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
21 March — 23 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12, REGINA ROAD , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – WATER MAIN CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09088403
South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CROSSWAYS ROAD (ML 140250) : South Bank Road-East Cowes
Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118144. EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018237
Spanners Close, Chale, Isle of Wight
21 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHALE : Whole length of Close from junction of Chale Green 280m west ML 540281 : Spanners Close-Chale
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540281 CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018068
St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
22 March — 27 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 28 ST. JOHNS WOOD RD, RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09082465
Trevanions Way, Totland, Isle of Wight
21 March — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : Whole length from the junction of Middleton 165m : Trevanions Way-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640574 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018071
Wednesday, 21st March, 2018 6:47am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g7G
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
