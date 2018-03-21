Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 21st March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220146 : Parkhurst Road-Newport

Works description: Adj/rep ironwork along this ML NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018188

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

22 March — 22 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE YEW TREE COTT TO OUTSIDE No.18

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001640

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

23 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE BARNFIELD TO OUTSIDE BROOKWOOD BARN

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001641

A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rail Over bridge – EW1/36 Lake Girder (A3055)

Works description: Detailed examination no excavation between the hours of 09.30-15.30 daily

Responsibility for works: Network Rail

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: KL134IOW-07-01-210318

A3055 Rowborough Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : N/b c/w at the painted slow marking on the approach to the bridge. ML310042 : Rowborough Lane-Brading

Works description: c/way patch repair

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018096

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle of Wight

23 March — 23 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: o/s 3 SANDOWN ROAD ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9JF

Works description: Access is required to an carriageway box to provide new service to new business.2way lights to manage the site

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W23MARSDCLY22021

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 March — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Harding Road to Gassiot Green Road (ML 320239) : Great Preston Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017940

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 March — 30 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT: ML-240218. Halberry Lane and Harvey Road.: Halberry Lane-Newport:; Jason Boulter

Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #4. NEWPOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018026

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : O/s No.53, 55 and 57 : St Johns Wood Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018116

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 March — 10 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Link Path off Hookes Way MLF20265 : Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing MLF20265 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018073

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

21 March — 22 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHANKLIN : ML410002 o/s No’s 29a & 31 : Victoria Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Reshape side entry gullies SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018112

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NORTH FAIRLEE FARM FAIRLEE RD NEWPORT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09088314

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Outside Rose Cottage : Arreton Street-Arreton

Works description: drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018097

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : Empress cottage ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch – 2075

Works description: uncover and raise gulley, no waiting cones needed (CW: Irnwk not exceed +or- 20mm) tm=2 way ttl, NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018186

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 241239 outside number 18 : Arthur Moody Drive-Carisbrooke

Works description: Manhole cover repair CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018102

B3325 Nodes Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W023MARSD7RYG01D

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01C

B3330 Pondwell Hill, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Former Pondwell Holiday Camp, Pondwell Hill,Ryde, IOW.

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09008169

B3401 Calbourne Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Northern side of the c/w west of Sam’s pit. : Calbourne Road-Newport

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018086

B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

21 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 : Thorley Road-Yarmouth

Works description: CIP Prep work (kerbing) YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018110

Cockleton Lane, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01B

Laceys Lane, Niton, Isle of Wight

21 March — 21 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S NHUTKINS TO O/S MILLSEA

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001638

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : J/o Church St (northern side) : Madeira Road-Seaview

Works description: kerbing repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018023

Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

21 March — 21 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS TO OUTSIDE No.1A

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001637

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : O/s Fishers Cottage on both sides of the c/way : New Road-Brighstone

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018077

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

23 March — 24 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: PALLANCE ROAD at jcn with COCKLETON LANE and NODES ROAD northwood PO31 8AA

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W000000SD7RYG01A

A3020 Main Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ST. BERNARDS MAIN RD, ROOKLEY, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09092587

A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD

Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT03

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 March — 06 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE : OUTSIDE NUMBER 67 (ML 310053) : O/S NO 82A – PELICAN

Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (RYD21) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017999

A3055 Undercliff Drive, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP SERVICE ENTRANCE TO INGL EWOOD PARK ON A3055 UNDERCLIFF DRI VE ST LAWRENCE VENTNOR ISLE OF WI GHT PO38 1UL

Works description: VENTNOR 9 – DSLAM 476926 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW7EC01

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 1 CHESSELLS COTTAGES ON A3056 A RRETON NEWPORTPO30 3AA

Works description: NEWPORT 50 – DSLAM 477508 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTHDWDY01

Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 60A ALBANY RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09085012

B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD

Works description: COWES 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT04

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ

Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM02

B3329 Albert Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: SANDOWN : ML 430148 : Albert Road-Sandown

Works description: Surveying SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018190

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

21 March — 04 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Age UK Shop, 169 High Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence 21/03-03/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003804

B3401 Shide Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: junction with WATERGATE ROAD on SHIDE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 2 – DSLAM 476877 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGV0VC01

B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: junction with THORLEY ROAD and WILMINGHAM LANE on THORLEY STREET

Works description: YARMOUTH 2 – DSLAM 471828 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTCF0RD02

Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke

Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017723

Colwell Chine Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

23 March — 28 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: New houses next to : Chinefields, Colwell Chine Road, Freshwater, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTIONS TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09083684

Crossways Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH BEATRICE AVENUE (ML 140252) : Crossways Road-East Cowes

Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118147. EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018265

Forelands Field Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From junc of Howgate Road to OS Samphire Walk on FORELANDS FIELD ROAD

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 482094 – BLOCKAGES – New site provision Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in CW to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLRVHA01

Golden Ridge, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

21 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 61

Works description: Relay new service from main nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115129165-00676

Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

23 March — 30 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15

Works description: Excavation of joint bay for new electrical connection. Backfill & reinstate.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001728

Madeira Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

21 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Cherry Trees

Works description: Relay new service from main in nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115130577-01011

New Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite to the junction of WILBERFORCE ROAD on NEW ROAD

Works description: BRIGHSTONE – 484271 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in Verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTNVDFF01

Regina Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

21 March — 23 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12, REGINA ROAD , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – WATER MAIN CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09088403

South Bank Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: EAST COWES : AT THE JUNCTION WITH CROSSWAYS ROAD (ML 140250) : South Bank Road-East Cowes

Works description: Remedial works to re-instate a trench that has sunk after sign illuminated. This refers to enquiry 16118144. EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018237

Spanners Close, Chale, Isle of Wight

21 March — 06 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHALE : Whole length of Close from junction of Chale Green 280m west ML 540281 : Spanners Close-Chale

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540281 CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018068

St Johns Wood Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

22 March — 27 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 28 ST. JOHNS WOOD RD, RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09082465

Trevanions Way, Totland, Isle of Wight

21 March — 06 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : Whole length from the junction of Middleton 165m : Trevanions Way-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640574 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018071