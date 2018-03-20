Isle of Wight councillor suffers stroke at County Hall

This is an article from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Ed

An Isle of Wight councillor suffered a mini-stroke in the middle of a planning meeting.

Cllr Barry Abraham, the cabinet member for planning and housing, said he suddenly heard a ‘pop’ in his ear during last Wednesday’s meeting at County Hall.

He said:

“I became very dizzy, although I could understand what was going on. “The staff at County Hall were brilliant and lay me on the floor while they called the ambulance.”

Spent a night in the stroke unit

Cllr Abraham said ambulance staff initially advised him to go home and call his GP, but his colleagues made it clear he needed emergency help.

Cllr Abraham said he was taken to hospital, where he spent a night in the stroke unit.

He was later diagnosed as having had a transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens when blood flow to part of the brain is blocked. After a short time, blood flows again and the symptoms subside. Cllr Abraham said he planned to continue his cabinet duties as normal.

Abraham: “Can happen to anyone”

He said he had felt in good health having lost more than four stone.

Adding,

“There was no indication whatsoever this might happen. I had lost over four stone and I felt so much better. “It just goes to show it can happen to anyone.”

