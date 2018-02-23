Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 23rd February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 26 and the Ford towards clatterford road : Clatterford Shute-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017839
Gotten Lane, Chale, Isle of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CHALE : Approx 60m Clarris Thorne, Gotton lane Chale : Gotten Lane-Chale
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017836
Marks Corner Village Road, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : Southern side of c/w : Marks Corner Village Road-Calbourne
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017841
Standen Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Western side of the c/w. : Standen Avenue-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017837
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
24 February — 16 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 68
Works description: Skip License – Upper St James St, Newport – 05/02 – 23//02
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003752
Egerton Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Whole lenght of ML : Egerton Road-Bembridge
Works description: repair paco patch BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017880
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES : By the side of house no.61 and house no.56 ML140083 : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: TACTILE CROSSINGS ML140083 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017850
Glen Approach, Niton, Isle of Wight
23 February — 08 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NITON: Whole length of road from junction with Barrack Shute to end, 234m, ML 540242: Glen Approach-Niton
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON FWR : BIT PARTRECON) NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017863
Victoria Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
23 February — 27 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O THE LIBRARY JCN HIGH SAN DOWN ISLE OF WIGHT VICTORIA ROAD P O36 8AR
Works description: SANDOWN 5 – DSLAM 477364 – To build a new joint box FWand lay approx 13m of BT Duct to facilitate compression of a Street Cab to create additional capacity with the Non Civils Jointing Activity. Existing Cab may be re-shelled to provide additional space.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTH93KE01
Friday, 23rd February, 2018 6:50am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g3K
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓