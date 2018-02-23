UK Pride 2018: Register now for your free tickets

Matt shares this exciting news about Isle of Wight Pride. Ed

The organisers behind Isle of Wight Pride are delighted to be able to release tickets for this years much anticipated UKPRIDE event. Pride is anticipated to be one of the largest Free events on the Island in 2018, bringing new visitors to the Island with the potential to boost the local economy by hundreds of thousands of pounds.

With the main Pride event held on Ryde Harbour Beach on Saturday 21st July, plans are already well underway for what promises to be a weekend full of Love, Laughter, Political messages and top class entertainment.

#IOWnmydestiny

With their theme of #IOWnmydestiny, there is a focus on LGBT+ rights that have been won and those around the world who are still fighting for equality and the right to “Own Their Destiny”.

Despite being named UKPride, the organisers do not receive any additional funding or staffing support. Pride is a registered charity and runs with support from sponsors, funding bids, donations and fundraising events throughout the year.

Yve White, Pride Trustee said

“After our first event in 2017, we were quite literally blown away by the level of support from across the UK. It has been a tiring journey, people say that a second year of Pride is often the hardest and being hosts of UKPride has certainly cranked up the pressure. “But we are up for the challenge and we have an incredible and passionate team of volunteers who are working hard to ensure that our Island does a fantastic job at hosting UKPride and that we create an Island legacy for many years to come.”

Family friendly, fully inclusive event

Matt Bundy, Pride Trustee said

“Our aim in 2017 was to create a family friendly, fully inclusive event. We achieved our aim and in 2018 we want to be even more inclusive, making sure that anybody who feels isolated, can be a part of the event and feels welcome. We are also working hard at making Pride as accessible as we possibly can. “We have some very exciting artists, acts and influential speakers planned for 2018 and we hope that you will come and join us on Sat 21st July in Ryde!”

Keeping it green

Elspeth Moore, Pride Trustee said,

“Being on the beach, ecology is a big feature of Pride this year. We are already working with local groups, including the Scouts and Army Cadets to create recycled site decorations. “We will be only allowing eco-friendly non-plastic glitter to be used on Pride site and are working closely with Plastic Aware and the Footprint Trust. “If you have any items for recycling that you think would benefit the Pride site, please get in contact with us.”

Get your ticket now

You can get your free ticket and make a donation via the Isle of Wight Pride Website.

Details of artists and performers will be released in the next few weeks.

Thank you to everyone for their ongoing support.