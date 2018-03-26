Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 March — 28 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 25m south from the outside 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 418211 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 March — 28 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 95M SE from o/s 104 ON COWES ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 March — 28 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: outside 88 on HORSEBRIDGE HILL
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 March — 30 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound lane next to the painted Ryde sign. : Racecourse-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018130
A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s 1a (not marked) : West Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018123
A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
27 March — 30 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : ML310043 – between Tesco roundabout and Carpenters road : Beaper Shute-Brading
Works description: Tree Lobbing BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018298
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: KENYA ,MORTON ROAD , BRADING, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: RENEW 3″ AIRV VALVE & REBUILD CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09085343
A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 March — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Arlesford Road 300m North (ML410039 & 410040) : Sandown Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway remedial work SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017937
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Outside 98 on CARISBROOKE ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s Santander : St James Street-Newport – 14502
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018084
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: THREE GABLES ,MAIN ROAD, NEWBRIDGE,IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09016368
Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : At the jnc with Park Road : Benett Street-Ryde
Works description: Cariageway works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018120
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 March — 04 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE OF 6 TO OUTSIDE OF 3 CASTLE STREET ON CASTLE STREET
Works description: RYDE – 466968 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 24m of Duct 54/56 in CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT71TGZ01
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
27 March — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Falcon Cross Road to High Street (ML420212) : Landguard Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway remedial works SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017939
New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WOOTTON : between jnc with high street and st edmunds walk X2 j/o St Edmunds X1 s/b edge of c/w opp School Lane X2 o
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018121
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018058
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 March — 11 April
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Footway link off Hookes Way: Medina Way-Newport
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018074
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF GUNVILLE ROAD & FOREST ROAD (ML 210040) : J/O GUNVILLE RD SIGNALS
Works description: Slot cutting for the new Traffic Signals (NEW70) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018092
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT
Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : 120m west of the gunville road jct. Freshwater bound lane : NEWPORT
Works description: Street furniture repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018135
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Appx 50m past the railway bridge on the Ashey bound side of the carriageway : Ashey Road-Ryde – 4329
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018132
Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight
27 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: COWES : ML160354 – at the end of the Cul de Sac : Ash Grove-Cowes
Works description: Ironworks adj/rep COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018268
B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s The bays shorwell bound lane : Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018083
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
27 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: COWES : Entrance to The Range, Place Road : Place Road-Cowes
Works description: Kerb repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018131
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works-Portable traffic light heads-linked with BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU12
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
26 March — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017955
B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
26 March — 04 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S St Jean D Acre
Works description: Relay new service from main nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115155663-00922
Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight
27 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: COWES : ML140195 – CH 159 : Love Lane-Cowes
Works description: Iron works rep/adj and paco COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018267
Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
27 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: junction with TRAFALGAR ROAD on MELBOURNE STREET
Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works-Portable traffic light heads-linked with BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU13
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
26 March — 28 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on NOKE COMMON
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect CW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03
Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Collingwood Road 101m South (ML460476) : Northbourne Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Post work surfacing SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018138
Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: WOOTTON : ML340416 – along the lenght of this ML : Palmers Road-Wootton
Works description: Ironworks adj/rep WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018266
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE JUNCTION OF MORTON ROAD, SANDOWN ROAD & PEROWNE WAY. (ML 310031, 430375) : J/O MORTON RD SIGNALS
Works description: Slot cutting for the new traffic signals (SAN12) SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018093
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML340354 – from the entrance of Litle Duxmore Farm House to Rowalnds Farm Cottage : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: prepworks to include quartering, hedge cuting and tree works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018115
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
26 March — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: 51 SWANMORE ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: -WATER MAIN RENEWAL FROM ASHEY ROAD TO WEST STREET
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08784989
The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight
27 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : O/s Hornsey Rise : The Mall-Brading
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018129
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
26 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430121, 430122, 430123, 430131, 430132 – from Branstone Cross to Popes Farm : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: Prepworks to include quatering operations NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018139
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
27 March — 30 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: GURNARD : ML140125 – CH 163/164 and 197 : Woodvale Road-Gurnard
Works description: Ironworks rep/adj and paco GURNARD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018269
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 March — 03 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 78
Works description: Scaffold licence 27/03-02/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003828
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
27 March — 11 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Not Just Denim, High Street, Sandown
Works description: Scaffold licence- 27/03-10/04 – Not Just Denim, High Street, Sandown
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003821
Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
26 March — 11 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of TheBroadway 255m to junction of Lanes End ML 640320 : Granville Road-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640320 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018076
Greenlands Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 102 GREENLANDS RD EAST COWES ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09093260
Hamilton Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 29 Hamilton Road Binstead
Works description: Interim to permanent reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08818611
Main Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
26 March — 31 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Porchfield Village Hall
Works description: Section 50 works to install sewer connection in C/W
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003839
Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
27 March — 04 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S no 8
Works description: Lay new service from main in nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115155771-01298
Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
26 March — 29 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SOUTHCOTE PRIORY RD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09092871
Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
27 March — 12 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 1
Works description: EXCAVATION IN FOOTWAY FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001647
Monday, 26th March, 2018 7:44am
By Sally Perry
