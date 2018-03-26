Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 26th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 March — 28 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 25m south from the outside 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 418211 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 March — 28 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 95M SE from o/s 104 ON COWES ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 March — 28 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: outside 88 on HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 March — 30 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound lane next to the painted Ryde sign. : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018130

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : O/s 1a (not marked) : West Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018123

A3055 Beaper Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

27 March — 30 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : ML310043 – between Tesco roundabout and Carpenters road : Beaper Shute-Brading

Works description: Tree Lobbing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018298

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: KENYA ,MORTON ROAD , BRADING, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: RENEW 3″ AIRV VALVE & REBUILD CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09085343

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 March — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : From Arlesford Road 300m North (ML410039 & 410040) : Sandown Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway remedial work SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017937

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside 98 on CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s Santander : St James Street-Newport – 14502

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018084

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: THREE GABLES ,MAIN ROAD, NEWBRIDGE,IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09016368

Benett Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : At the jnc with Park Road : Benett Street-Ryde

Works description: Cariageway works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018120

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 March — 04 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE OF 6 TO OUTSIDE OF 3 CASTLE STREET ON CASTLE STREET

Works description: RYDE – 466968 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 24m of Duct 54/56 in CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT71TGZ01

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

27 March — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : From Falcon Cross Road to High Street (ML420212) : Landguard Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway remedial works SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017939

New Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WOOTTON : between jnc with high street and st edmunds walk X2 j/o St Edmunds X1 s/b edge of c/w opp School Lane X2 o

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018121

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018058

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 March — 11 April

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Footway link off Hookes Way: Medina Way-Newport

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018074

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : AT THE JUNCTION OF GUNVILLE ROAD & FOREST ROAD (ML 210040) : J/O GUNVILLE RD SIGNALS

Works description: Slot cutting for the new Traffic Signals (NEW70) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018092

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT

Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : 120m west of the gunville road jct. Freshwater bound lane : NEWPORT

Works description: Street furniture repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018135

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Appx 50m past the railway bridge on the Ashey bound side of the carriageway : Ashey Road-Ryde – 4329

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018132

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: COWES : ML160354 – at the end of the Cul de Sac : Ash Grove-Cowes

Works description: Ironworks adj/rep COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018268

B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s The bays shorwell bound lane : Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018083

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: COWES : Entrance to The Range, Place Road : Place Road-Cowes

Works description: Kerb repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018131

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: junction with MELBOURNE STREET on TRAFALGAR ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works-Portable traffic light heads-linked with BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU12

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

26 March — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017955

B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

26 March — 04 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S St Jean D Acre

Works description: Relay new service from main nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115155663-00922

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle of Wight

27 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: COWES : ML140195 – CH 159 : Love Lane-Cowes

Works description: Iron works rep/adj and paco COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018267

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

27 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: junction with TRAFALGAR ROAD on MELBOURNE STREET

Works description: NEWPORT 469405 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works-Portable traffic light heads-linked with BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU05

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU13

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

26 March — 28 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on NOKE COMMON

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03

Northbourne Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHANKLIN : From Collingwood Road 101m South (ML460476) : Northbourne Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Post work surfacing SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018138

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: WOOTTON : ML340416 – along the lenght of this ML : Palmers Road-Wootton

Works description: Ironworks adj/rep WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018266

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE JUNCTION OF MORTON ROAD, SANDOWN ROAD & PEROWNE WAY. (ML 310031, 430375) : J/O MORTON RD SIGNALS

Works description: Slot cutting for the new traffic signals (SAN12) SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018093

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML340354 – from the entrance of Litle Duxmore Farm House to Rowalnds Farm Cottage : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: prepworks to include quartering, hedge cuting and tree works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018115

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

26 March — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: 51 SWANMORE ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: -WATER MAIN RENEWAL FROM ASHEY ROAD TO WEST STREET

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08784989

The Mall, Brading, Isle of Wight

27 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : O/s Hornsey Rise : The Mall-Brading

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018129

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

26 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430121, 430122, 430123, 430131, 430132 – from Branstone Cross to Popes Farm : Winford Road-Newchurch

Works description: Prepworks to include quatering operations NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018139

Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

27 March — 30 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: GURNARD : ML140125 – CH 163/164 and 197 : Woodvale Road-Gurnard

Works description: Ironworks rep/adj and paco GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018269

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 March — 03 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 78

Works description: Scaffold licence 27/03-02/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003828

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

27 March — 11 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Not Just Denim, High Street, Sandown

Works description: Scaffold licence- 27/03-10/04 – Not Just Denim, High Street, Sandown

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003821

Granville Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

26 March — 11 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : From the junction of TheBroadway 255m to junction of Lanes End ML 640320 : Granville Road-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML 640320 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018076

Greenlands Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 102 GREENLANDS RD EAST COWES ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON COMM PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09093260

Hamilton Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 29 Hamilton Road Binstead

Works description: Interim to permanent reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08818611

Main Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

26 March — 31 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Porchfield Village Hall

Works description: Section 50 works to install sewer connection in C/W

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003839

Pitt Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

27 March — 04 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S no 8

Works description: Lay new service from main in nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115155771-01298

Priory Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

26 March — 29 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SOUTHCOTE PRIORY RD, SHANKLIN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09092871

Winchester Park Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

27 March — 12 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 1

Works description: EXCAVATION IN FOOTWAY FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001647

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0