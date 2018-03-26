Vandals damage youth football club’s pitches for third time since Christmas

For the third time since Christmas, the Rew Valley Youth Football Club pitches have been deliberately driven on and damaged.

Jess Cutler, Secretary for the Club has been in touch with details of a Crowdfunding campaign set up to raise £500 in order to complete fencing to stop the vandals getting in.

She told OnTheWight that the club have already used chains in an attempt to keep the vandals out, but to no avail.

Rew Valley Youth have a touring club down from Herefordshire in a couple of weeks and it would be devastating if they had to cancel because of it.

Show your support

You can support the fundraising campaign by sharing what you can over on their crowdfunding page