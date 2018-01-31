Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 31st January 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML210048 and ML210049 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Adj paco / 3 BT covers / adj/rep 1 manhole and saw cut pothole NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017620
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight
01 February — 01 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR OPP THE GREEN BARN YARMOUTH ROAD CRANMORE ISLE OF WIGHT PO41 0XN
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to PROVIDE service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0001FEBSDCGR517
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420030 – adj kerbs : Church Road-Shanklin
Works description: Adj Kerbs SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017623
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 119 MARLBOROUGH ROAD , RYDE ,ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08992340
A3056 Hale Common, Arreton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Branstone farm, : Hale Common-Arreton
Works description: dig out ditch
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017464
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent Alverstone sign : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017579
Apse Manor Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Adjacent white railings near Apsewood Cottage : Apse Manor Road-Shanklin
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017522
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 126. : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: ironwork repair
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017549
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 35 on OCEAN VIEW ROAD, PO38 1AB
Works description: VENTNOR 375575 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in CW,FW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU3MAM04
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 18 and the jct with new street. : Chapel Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017632
Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent old mill house : Lower Knighton Lane-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017578
Macketts Lane, Arreton, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ARRETON : Opposite Margret nursery : Macketts Lane-Arreton
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017573
Merstone Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : Adj1 kennerley cottage : Merstone Lane-Godshill
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017630
New Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 03 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: new street closed from juntion with chapel street to new street and trafalgar road newport
Works description: we need to get into boxes in the road to allow us provide a new fibre cable for a customer to allow us to provide a new service we will work 20:00 to 06:00 for two days
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0000ONEA144846A
Quay Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: YARMOUTH : Quay Street, Yarmouth, footway o/s Holdens Shop/ Post Office. : Quay Street-Yarmouth
Works description: footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017634
Sandy Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Adjacent bridleway N110 : Sandy Lane-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017629
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 01 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s 13. : Cowes Road-Newport
Works description: Manhole cover has slight movement and is causing a noise issue. Requires resetting within 28 days. Recently resurfaced by CIP. Tm- stop & go. (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017622
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 January — 13 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From Love Lane 240M North to Bellevue Road (ML140082) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML140082 COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017447
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Standen Avenue to opposite no. 56 : Forest Road-Newport – 15599
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017465
A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : ML420024 – Due to level of carriageway surface being laid higher than before, kerb check to driveway to Dunn
Works description: DWN 001 – PO4229781627 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017627
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
31 January — 13 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 123
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001437
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 27 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Layby at back of BHS.
Works description: Completed skip licence for 4 weeks from 31st Jan until 28 February 2018. Please find attached a skip permit for the skip to be placed in the layby behind the former BHS shop in Newport. We are currently trying to print off the suspension of layby form and once we have we will forward this to you as well. I will ring to make payment after lunch of the attached. Kind regards Tara Mr. Skippy (IW) Ltd
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003719
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240140 : Medina Avenue-Newport
Works description: Carriageway investigation works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017645
B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : On the Freshwater Road, Shalfeet next to Wheelbarrow Cottage : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet
Works description: pedestrian railing replacement
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017557
Chawton Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : ML140274 : Chawton Lane-Northwood
Works description: Post Work – Tarmac NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017546
Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : North of Arreton house and on west side : Downend Road-Newport
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017554
Havenstreet Main Road, Havenstreet, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: OUTSIDE 1-2 Milton cottage
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001434
Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017556
Pound Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: CALBOURNE : Pound Lane, Calbourne, at the junction with Yarmouth Road, Cramore. : Pound Lane-Calbourne
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017558
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : os no 87 : Station Road-Wootton
Works description: IRONWORK REPAIRS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017553
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240149 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017640
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML 240150 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017643
Whitcombe Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : 10m before the lay-by. Gatcombe bound lane. : Whitcombe Road-Newport – 21342
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017458
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : Adjacent cemetery : Winford Road-Newchurch
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017543
A3021,A3020 Medina Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 40 MEDINA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT02
B3320 Bridge Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of MEDINA ROAD on BRIDGE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 457062 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading in footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV62KT01
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 42A HIGH STREET
Works description: RYDE 3 – DSLAM 437987 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRGFDCX01
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 39 bannock road niton vetnor po38 2rb
Works description: NITON – 457449 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT069HT01
Bellevue Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 17 BELLEVUE RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08993783
Colenutts Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
02 February — 12 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 1
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114985743-00411
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE JURASSIC BAY GOLF (ML 440218) : Adj Column 3
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017589
Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE SHORESIDE INN (ML 440217) : Adj Column 10
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017591
Grange Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 24 to Opp 28 on GRANGE ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN 407551 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQNK0PF02
Jubilee Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
02 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : Whole length of the close from Camp Road 108m ML662341 : Jubilee Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017452
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From outside 7 to side of 11 LANDGAURAD ROAD
Works description: SHANKLIN – 7 – DSLAM 465982 – Overlay – Lay approx 8m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT691TM01
Reynolds Close, Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 6 REYNOLDS CLOSE ON REYNOLDS CLOSE
Works description: COWES – 466849 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6W7CL01
Tuttons Hill, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of BARING ROAD on TUTTONS HILL
Works description: COWES – 13 – DSLAM – 431156 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRAMJDH01
Vereker Drive, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
02 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 38 VEREKER DRIVE ON VEREKER DRIVE
Works description: COWES – 467878 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT7TRRH01
Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: With the junc of MILL HILL ROAD on VICTORIA ROAD
Works description: COWES – 432550 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC83RB01
Ward Avenue, Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 25 WARD AVE COWES ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: -RECONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09001851
Whippingham Technology Park, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
01 February — 02 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: APPRX 78M SW FROM THE JUNCTION OF WHIPPINGHAM ROAD & WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK ON WHIPPINGHAM TECHNOLOGY PARK
Works description: COWES – 359278 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAU00IBPEREDB01
Woodvale Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
31 January — 02 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 10 ON WOODVALE ROAD
Works description: COWES – 448683 – High Earth – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRPLEHN01
Wednesday, 31st January, 2018 6:45am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g0i
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓