Labour stalwart quits the party after 35 years

Geoff shares this latest news. Ed
After nearly 35 years membership, long-time Labour IW councillor Geoff Brodie has announced he has left the party with immediate effect.
Geoff explained,
“Although I have no issues with the national party, particularly under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, I do find myself very isolated from the local party leadership.
“Ever since my personal socialist values lead me to support leaving the neo-liberal EU in 2016’s referendum, I have become a pariah. Also they have failed to support me with my epilepsy-related problems.
“Being overwhelmingly re-elected for Newport East in May for a fourth time, but once again on my own at County Hall, requires full support from the local party leadership. I have not had that over the last nine months, far from it, so I have decided I will battle on without them.”
‘Independent Labour’
Geoff will now sit as an ‘Independent Labour’ councillor at County Hall representing the residents of Newport East to his usual demanding standards.
Geoff Brodie was for 13 years the local Labour Election Agent and is a former Party Secretary, Campaigns Organiser and the only local delegate in the last 25 years to address Labour Party Conference.
Image: Marco Verch under CC BY 2.0
Wednesday, 31st January, 2018 7:49am
By Geoff Brodie
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g0j
Filed under: Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Newport, Politics
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓