Labour stalwart quits the party after 35 years

After nearly 35 years membership, long-time Labour IW councillor Geoff Brodie has announced he has left the party with immediate effect.

Geoff explained,

“Although I have no issues with the national party, particularly under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, I do find myself very isolated from the local party leadership.

“Ever since my personal socialist values lead me to support leaving the neo-liberal EU in 2016’s referendum, I have become a pariah. Also they have failed to support me with my epilepsy-related ​​problems.

“Being overwhelmingly re-elected for Newport East in May for a fourth time, but once again on my own at County Hall, requires full support from the local party leadership. I have not had that over the last nine months, far from it, so I have decided I will battle on without them.”