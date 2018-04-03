Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : O/s The Griffin, Godshill on the Newport bound sode of the c/w. : High Street-Godshill
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018306
A3055 Institute Hill, Niton, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NITON : From the jnc to School Lane to o/s Meadow Bank : Institute Hill-Niton
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018277
B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
03 April — 26 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHALFLEET : ML620108 : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHALFLEET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018148
B3399 Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
03 April — 25 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER: From 1040m East of Wilmingham Lane a further 670m East (ML620107): Newport Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65SV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018147
B3399 Sandy Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
03 April — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630135 – Farriers Way to Hasletts Farm : Sandy Way-Shorwell
Works description: Quartering Operations SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017965
B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle of Wight
04 April — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WELLOW : Main road, Wellow, from outside Reads Cottage to the 40mph/national speed limit sign, Map attached. : Main
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018284
Brooklands Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES: From Park Road to Moorgreen Road (ML 140176): Brooklands Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Firbrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018140
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 April — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHANKLIN : Ent to co op car park : Carter Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018283
Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
04 April — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s 31 : Castle Street-Carisbrooke
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018285
Cross Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 22 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240216 – jct of Victoria road and Staplers Road : Cross Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018142
Fine Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
03 April — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SHORWELL : ML640441 – Junction of Fine Lane and Farriers Way : Fine Lane-Shorwell
Works description: Excavation works SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017966
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 23 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From Victoria Road to Harvey Road 210m, ML 240217 : Halberry Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction planing and resurfacing (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) NEWPORT :
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018143
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 24 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : From Harvey Road to Fairlee Road 270m ML 240218 : Halberry Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction planing and resurfacing (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018145
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 April — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Halberry Lane/ Fairlee Road : Halberry Lane-Newport – 7779
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018286
Hillis Gate Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NORTHWOOD : O/s Brickfields : Hillis Gate Road-Northwood – 19271
Works description: Drainage works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018276
Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : Opposite 3 Hill Street : Hill Street-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018279
Milton Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : O/s 17 / 19 : Milton Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018278
Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with Bernard way. (ML240172) : Riverway-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018280
Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : ML 140177 whole road : Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strenthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018141
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 April — 11 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: from the junc of CHATSWORTH AVENUE to approx 30m west on VICTORIA AVENUE
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – Overlay – Lay approx 30m of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY03
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT
Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 April — 14 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML320222 – whole ML : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: Prep works Kerbing RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018348
Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: SHORWELL : ML640318 : Atherfield Road-Shorwell
Works description: Pre works – kerbing SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018343
B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OUTSIDE 58 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD
Works description: COWES 435212 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBREHWWP01
B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
03 April — 28 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017955
B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CHALE : Opp Snowdrop cottage, Chale street, Chale. ML530086 : Chale Street-Chale – 19177
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018307
B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
03 April — 14 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHORWELL : ML630134 – from Russell Road to fine Lane : Farriers Way-Shorwell
Works description: Post works SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018114
Bellecroft Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with Fairmount drive : Bellecroft Drive-Newport
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018133
Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 April — 11 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: OPP 34 CHATSWORTH AVENUE, SHANKLIN, PO37 7NZ
Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY04
Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : close to bus stop sign, southbound carriageway : Downend Road-Newport – 2534
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018134
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
04 April — 05 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 177 METRES PAST THE JCN CROCKER LANE ON NEWPORT ROAD NITON PO38 2NS ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0004APRSDCRY451
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 19 STATION RD WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09106546
Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : o/s Grainville : Winford Road-Newchurch – 1946
Works description: Ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018305
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 April — 10 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 John Street
Works description: Scaffold licence- 03/04-09/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003834
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 40 Union Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 03/04-30/04 – 40 Union Street, Ryde
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003823
A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
04 April — 07 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML620050 – o/s Fishing Tackle Shop : Avenue Road-Freshwater
Works description: Iron work reinstatement FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018358
Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Worsley Road to the junction of Banner Lane 220m ML240214 : Albany Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML240214 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018173
Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Halberry Lane to the end of Atkinson – ML240204 : Atkinson Drive-Newport
Works description: Upgrade Drainage – ML240204 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018317
B3330,A3055 Appley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: RYDE: JUST EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF ALEXANDRA ROAD (ML 310055): OPP St JAMES PELICAN
Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (RYD61) RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018000
B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
03 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Dorretts – across both lanes to manhole in junction at end of Broad Lane.
Works description: Apps for temporary traffic control and section 50 for placing apparatus on highway for main sewer connection.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003787
Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 April — 07 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 CAVENDISH PLACE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09041620
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05
Garden Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Pane Lane 217m ML240265 : Garden Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML240265 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018172
Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 15
Works description: Relay service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115164598-00767
High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 April — 11 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 4
Works description: Lay new service from main in farside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115159895-00797
Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
03 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Between house number 75 and house nunber 67 bothsides ML 260441 : Hookes Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML260441 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018174
Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From Hunny Hill 37m east ML260442 : Hookes Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018175
Kent Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
04 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SO 10 West Street
Works description: Lay new services from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115073260-00908
Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: MOUNTFIELD, NORTON GREEN , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09099403
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
03 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 5
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115082601-01396
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 70-71 SWANMORE RD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: CONNECT SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09107198
Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES: ML 140177 whole road: Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strenthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017732
Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
03 April — 07 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: COWES: ML 140177 whole road: Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strenthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017733
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02
Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight
03 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : From the junction of newport road west then south down to house no 52 282m ML 540198 : Yarborough Close-Go
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540198 GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018177
Tuesday, 3rd April, 2018 6:53am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g9l
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓