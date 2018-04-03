Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : O/s The Griffin, Godshill on the Newport bound sode of the c/w. : High Street-Godshill

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018306

A3055 Institute Hill, Niton, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NITON : From the jnc to School Lane to o/s Meadow Bank : Institute Hill-Niton

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018277

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

03 April — 26 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHALFLEET : ML620108 : Freshwater Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing SHALFLEET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018148

B3399 Newport Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

03 April — 25 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER: From 1040m East of Wilmingham Lane a further 670m East (ML620107): Newport Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-UL-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm UL-M 65SV plus regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H2) FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018147

B3399 Sandy Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

03 April — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630135 – Farriers Way to Hasletts Farm : Sandy Way-Shorwell

Works description: Quartering Operations SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017965

B3401 Main Road, Wellow, Isle of Wight

04 April — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WELLOW : Main road, Wellow, from outside Reads Cottage to the 40mph/national speed limit sign, Map attached. : Main

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018284

Brooklands Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 April — 21 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES: From Park Road to Moorgreen Road (ML 140176): Brooklands Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Firbrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018140

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 April — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHANKLIN : Ent to co op car park : Carter Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018283

Castle Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

04 April — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CARISBROOKE : O/s 31 : Castle Street-Carisbrooke

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018285

Cross Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 22 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240216 – jct of Victoria road and Staplers Road : Cross Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018142

Fine Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

03 April — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SHORWELL : ML640441 – Junction of Fine Lane and Farriers Way : Fine Lane-Shorwell

Works description: Excavation works SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017966

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 23 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From Victoria Road to Harvey Road 210m, ML 240217 : Halberry Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction planing and resurfacing (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) NEWPORT :

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018143

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 24 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : From Harvey Road to Fairlee Road 270m ML 240218 : Halberry Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction planing and resurfacing (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018145

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 April — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : J/O Halberry Lane/ Fairlee Road : Halberry Lane-Newport – 7779

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018286

Hillis Gate Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NORTHWOOD : O/s Brickfields : Hillis Gate Road-Northwood – 19271

Works description: Drainage works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018276

Hill Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : Opposite 3 Hill Street : Hill Street-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018279

Milton Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : O/s 17 / 19 : Milton Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018278

Riverway, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with Bernard way. (ML240172) : Riverway-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018280

Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 April — 21 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : ML 140177 whole road : Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strenthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018141

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 April — 11 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: from the junc of CHATSWORTH AVENUE to approx 30m west on VICTORIA AVENUE

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – Overlay – Lay approx 30m of Duct 54/56 in fw/verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY03

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT

Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Remedial Works – Remedial Works to clear HA defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 April — 14 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML320222 – whole ML : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: Prep works Kerbing RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018348

Atherfield Road, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: SHORWELL : ML640318 : Atherfield Road-Shorwell

Works description: Pre works – kerbing SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018343

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OUTSIDE 58 PLACE ROAD ON PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES 435212 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBREHWWP01

B3395 Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

03 April — 28 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : From Latimer Road 180m East (ML 320131) : Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Channel Replacement BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017955

B3399 Chale Street, Chale, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CHALE : Opp Snowdrop cottage, Chale street, Chale. ML530086 : Chale Street-Chale – 19177

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018307

B3399 Farriers Way, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

03 April — 14 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHORWELL : ML630134 – from Russell Road to fine Lane : Farriers Way-Shorwell

Works description: Post works SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018114

Bellecroft Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with Fairmount drive : Bellecroft Drive-Newport

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018133

Chatsworth Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 April — 11 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: OPP 34 CHATSWORTH AVENUE, SHANKLIN, PO37 7NZ

Works description: SHANKLIN 1 – DSLAM 459729 – To build new joint box and lay approx 1m of Duct 54/56 in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWGRAY04

Downend Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : close to bus stop sign, southbound carriageway : Downend Road-Newport – 2534

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018134

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

04 April — 05 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 177 METRES PAST THE JCN CROCKER LANE ON NEWPORT ROAD NITON PO38 2NS ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to provide service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0004APRSDCRY451

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 19 STATION RD WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09106546

Winford Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : o/s Grainville : Winford Road-Newchurch – 1946

Works description: Ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018305

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 April — 10 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 John Street

Works description: Scaffold licence- 03/04-09/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003834

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 40 Union Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 03/04-30/04 – 40 Union Street, Ryde

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003823

A3055 Avenue Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

04 April — 07 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML620050 – o/s Fishing Tackle Shop : Avenue Road-Freshwater

Works description: Iron work reinstatement FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018358

Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Worsley Road to the junction of Banner Lane 220m ML240214 : Albany Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML240214 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018173

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Halberry Lane to the end of Atkinson – ML240204 : Atkinson Drive-Newport

Works description: Upgrade Drainage – ML240204 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018317

B3330,A3055 Appley Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: RYDE: JUST EAST OF THE JUNCTION OF ALEXANDRA ROAD (ML 310055): OPP St JAMES PELICAN

Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (RYD61) RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018000

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

03 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Dorretts – across both lanes to manhole in junction at end of Broad Lane.

Works description: Apps for temporary traffic control and section 50 for placing apparatus on highway for main sewer connection.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003787

Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 April — 07 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 CAVENDISH PLACE, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09041620

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw/verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05

Garden Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Whole length from the junction of Pane Lane 217m ML240265 : Garden Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML240265 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018172

Hatherton Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 15

Works description: Relay service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115164598-00767

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 April — 11 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 4

Works description: Lay new service from main in farside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115159895-00797

Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

03 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Between house number 75 and house nunber 67 bothsides ML 260441 : Hookes Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML260441 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018174

Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From Hunny Hill 37m east ML260442 : Hookes Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018175

Kent Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

04 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SO 10 West Street

Works description: Lay new services from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115073260-00908

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: MOUNTFIELD, NORTON GREEN , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09099403

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

03 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 5

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115082601-01396

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 70-71 SWANMORE RD, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: CONNECT SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09107198

Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES: ML 140177 whole road: Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strenthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017732

Upper Moorgreen Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

03 April — 07 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: COWES: ML 140177 whole road: Upper Moorgreen Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:U/H4 F1-Strenthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017733

West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 72 on WEST HILL ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 374667 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTH8TG02

Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight

03 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : From the junction of newport road west then south down to house no 52 282m ML 540198 : Yarborough Close-Go

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540198 GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018177