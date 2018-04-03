Expansion of family centre to be funded by council

The council share this latest news. Ed

East Cowes Family Centre is to be extended, boosting jobs and support for people in the area.

Plans for the facility, based on the Queensgate Foundation Primary School site, will be available to view at a public information session on 5 April.

The expansion, funded by the Isle of Wight Council, will enable Seashells pre-school to accommodate another 40 children, aged three and four, in two new rooms.

Additional provision for more babies and younger children will also be available.

Extra staff will be recruited to meet demand and the centre will continue to offer a range of services under one roof.

Enhancing services

Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“We recognise how important the centre is to people in East Cowes, so I’m really pleased we’re moving ahead with the expansion. “This work can only enhance the services offered at the centre, which I know will benefit the whole community.”

Planning permission required

A building programme, subject to planning permission, is still to be agreed.

The work is likely to take up to 12 weeks.

Discussions around alternative venues for the services while the building work is carried out are continuing.

The public drop-in session on 5 April takes place at the current centre between 4pm and 6.30pm.

Image: kwl under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.