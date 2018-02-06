Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 6th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Adj to Silverleys, Shanklin road, Godshill : High Street-Godshill

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017612

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: outside 88 on HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT – 454794 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Retaining wall – Primary : Medina Way—Medina Way-Newport

Works description: various highway maintenance

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000017580

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CRANMORE : O/s Meadowsweet previously Bangers Whistle : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore

Works description: pedestrian barrier works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017560

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : North of Luccombe chine before first L/H bend : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017605

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Opposite barnsley cottage : Brading Road-Ryde

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017616

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: in carriageway at the junction of TRAFALGAR ROAD and CARISBROOKE ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 469405 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT96NNU01

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adjacent hillway rd : Howgate Road-Bembridge

Works description: DITCHING WORKS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017675

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Junction of Sandhills : Peacock Hill-Bembridge

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017674

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT

Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

07 February — 20 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML620057 : Afton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Post works to include raising of fottway and kerbing FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017722

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: outside of 112 on PLACE ROAD

Works description: COWES – 470198 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT9WWUA02

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : 2 hill farm cots : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: ditching work

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017570

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 24-26 MEDINA AVENUE AT THE JUNC WITH CHURCH LITTEN ON MEDINA AVENUE

Works description: NEWPORT – 389179 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQ7PRWZ03

B3395 Marshcombe Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : South side east of 30mph signs : Marshcombe Shute-Brading

Works description: DITCHING WORKS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017565

Camp Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 640217 : Camp Road-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640217 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017493

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite to the junction of NETTLECOMBE LANE on HIGH STREET

Works description: NITON – 456116 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Junction of hillway : Hillway Road-Bembridge

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017567

Mill Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adjacent mill farm : Mill Road-Bembridge

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017569

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HIGH STREET on NETTLECOMBE LANE

Works description: NITON 456116 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH03

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on NOKE COMMON

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – for TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03

Oakfield Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: EAST COWES : ML142256 : Oakfield Road-East Cowes

Works description: Carriageway investigation works EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017673

West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Adjacent new farm : West Lane-Brading

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017615

Whitcombe Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op to the car park. : Whitcombe Road-Newport

Works description: C/W PATCH REPAIR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017552

Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BINSTEAD : Outside House no 21 & House no 28 ML340448 : Arnold Road-Binstead

Works description: Adding a New Tactile Crossing ML340448 BINSTEAD – No Parking Cones

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017739

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of footway from Halberry Lane (ML 240204): Atkinson Drive-Newport

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT FULLRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017562

B3321 Clarence Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Outside R.N.L.I LIFEBOAT CENTRE on CLARENC E ROAD.

Works description: COWES 23 – DSLAM 474469 – Overlay – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in footway to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTERGPJ01

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE ESTATE AGENTS (ML 210135) : O/S Bishops

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017648

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 31 (ML 230147) : O/S No 31

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017650

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: on the junction of CYCLE TRACK CROSS TOWN NEWPORT LINK (FURRLONGS) and SOUTH STREET on SOUTH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT – 473208 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0UU01

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ

Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM01

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017711

B3399 Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630128 – From junction with property Fairfields to junction with Upper Lane : Limerstone Road-Brigh

Works description: Rep and paco 2 x Double BT covers (concrete) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017659

B3401 Thorley Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

08 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: YARMOUTH : ML630141 : Thorley Road-Yarmouth

Works description: CIP Prep work (kerbing) YARMOUTH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017633

B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junction of THORLEY ROAD on THORLEY STREET

Works description: YARMOUTH – 2 – DSLAM 471828 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTCF0RD01

Bannock Path, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : Whole footpath 64m in Bannock Road Ml F50526 : Bannock Path-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML F50526 WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017705

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : From junction of High Street 250m east ML 540214 : Bannock Road-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML540214 WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017600

Car Park Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP049) : Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017710

Castle Lane, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

08 February — 21 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CARISBROOKE : ML 240247 : Castle Lane-Carisbrooke

Works description: CIP Post work – Kerbing CARISBROOKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017723

Esplanade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 February — 12 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE ESPLANADE HOTEL (ML 440217) : Adj Column 12

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017738

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN – 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS01

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: approx 22m west from the junc of NEWPORT ROAD on THREE GATES ROAD

Works description: COWES 471465 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 5M DUCT fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTC5DKD01

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0