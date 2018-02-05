Pedestrianisation of Ventnor High Street under discussion. A good idea?

Ventnor Town Council last week announced potential plans to pedestrianise a section of the High Street, as part of future regeneration plans.

Detailed consultations with residents, traders and landlords are being planned for April, but last week’s meeting was the start of a conversation about the ambitious regeneration proposals.

The possible pedestrianisation in the town centre would be from the junction of Pier Street to the junction of Spring Hill.

Still a “work in progress”

The town clerk for the Ventnor Town Council, David Bartlett, told OnTheWight that proposals are still very much “work in progress”.

OnTheWight asked for an outline of how the traffic would be rerouted and was told it was too early for that.

The traffic plan to exclude vehicles, including buses and lorries has to be agreed with both Isle of Wight council and Island Roads before they can be presented.

However, good progress is being made they say, although it’s not yet at a stage where consultation would be helpful.

Residents will be consulted

David finished by saying,

“Your readers can be assured that detailed consultation will come before any commitments are entered into.”

Others areas for regeneration are the land behind the new Island Free School site, pedestrianisation of part of the Esplanade, and development of St Boniface Fields (more to follow on this shortly).

What pedestrianisation could bring

This video created by Utility Film was shown at the town event last week.

Imagining our Future from Utility Films on Vimeo.

Location map

View the location of this story.