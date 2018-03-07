Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 March — 12 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 95M SOUTH OF ENTRANCE MILITARY HISTORY MUSEUM ON COWES ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01
B3330 Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 March — 20 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : From Appley Road to St Johns Hill (ML310093) : Alexandra Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017935
Clarence Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : O/S No 23 Clarence road, Ventnor. : Clarence Road-Ventnor
Works description: patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017960
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 March — 09 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018003
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 March — 21 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From Newport Road 188M NorthEast to junction of Birmingham Road (ML110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing (ML110009) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017947
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Directly o/s the main entrance to Parkhurst Forest : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: carriageway patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017912
A3055 Undercliff Drive, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STONE RIDGE TO OUTSIDE LITTLE GABLES
Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000376
A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight
07 March — 20 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: APSE HEATH : ML 410077 – Post works (kerbing) : Newport Road-Apse Heath
Works description: CIP Post work APSE HEATH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018001
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 March — 14 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Behind Laura Ashley
Works description: Scaffold Licence 08/03-14/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003800
B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Western side, J/o St John’s Rd at the signal light, defect located by the access cover at kerb line : Monkton S
Works description: ironwork repairs RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017914
B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : High Street Wroxall jnc of West street. By the spar shop. of the 2 in the middle of the junction it is the on
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017922
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight
08 March — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: outside The old Forge to adjacent woodmans
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001582
Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : From Wheeler Way to Chelsfield Avenue 270m, ML 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Iron work adj/rep and paco SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017964
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
08 March — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S BRAMBLEDOWN TO O/S MUTTERS NITON ROAD ROOKLEY ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 3NX
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0008MARSD7TEN39
Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Before the bus stop o/s The library : Orchard Street-Newport
Works description: road patching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017963
Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE STABLES TO OUTSIDE SOUTH CLIFT
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000375
Solent Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
09 March — 11 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE KENSUL TO OUTSIDE WESTHOLM
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001597
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
07 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Jct Seaview Rd : Three Gates Road-Northwood
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017913
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
07 March — 08 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN 436189 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01
Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 BEECHCROFT DRIVE, WOOTTON, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER SERVICE TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066575
Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8-10
Works description: Scaffold Licence 08/03-14/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003799
College Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 COLLEGE RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09054612
Dubbers, Godshill, Isle of Wight
08 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: o/s 21
Works description: excavate joint hole for pot end
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001547
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER – 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 116m of Duct 54/56 in FW/CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05
Greenlydd Close, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NITON : Whole length of close from Gleen Approach 300m ML540244 : Greenlydd Close-Niton
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540244 NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017911
Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
08 March — 12 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 INGLEWOOD PARK, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSATLL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09060400
Millward Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 MILLWARD RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE LEAKAGE ENQUIRY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09056187
Wednesday, 7th March, 2018 7:37am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g5s
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓