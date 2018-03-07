Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 March — 12 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 95M SOUTH OF ENTRANCE MILITARY HISTORY MUSEUM ON COWES ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01

B3330 Alexandra Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 March — 20 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : From Appley Road to St Johns Hill (ML310093) : Alexandra Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway remedial works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017935

Clarence Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : O/S No 23 Clarence road, Ventnor. : Clarence Road-Ventnor

Works description: patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017960

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 March — 09 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018003

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 March — 21 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From Newport Road 188M NorthEast to junction of Birmingham Road (ML110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing (ML110009) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017947

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Directly o/s the main entrance to Parkhurst Forest : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: carriageway patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017912

A3055 Undercliff Drive, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STONE RIDGE TO OUTSIDE LITTLE GABLES

Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000376

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle of Wight

07 March — 20 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: APSE HEATH : ML 410077 – Post works (kerbing) : Newport Road-Apse Heath

Works description: CIP Post work APSE HEATH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018001

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 March — 14 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Behind Laura Ashley

Works description: Scaffold Licence 08/03-14/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003800

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Western side, J/o St John’s Rd at the signal light, defect located by the access cover at kerb line : Monkton S

Works description: ironwork repairs RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017914

B3327 High Street, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : High Street Wroxall jnc of West street. By the spar shop. of the 2 in the middle of the junction it is the on

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017922

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight

08 March — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: outside The old Forge to adjacent woodmans

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001582

Green Lane, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : From Wheeler Way to Chelsfield Avenue 270m, ML 430259 : Green Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Iron work adj/rep and paco SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017964

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

08 March — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM O/S BRAMBLEDOWN TO O/S MUTTERS NITON ROAD ROOKLEY ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 3NX

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0008MARSD7TEN39

Orchard Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Lane closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Before the bus stop o/s The library : Orchard Street-Newport

Works description: road patching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017963

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE STABLES TO OUTSIDE SOUTH CLIFT

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000375

Solent Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

09 March — 11 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE KENSUL TO OUTSIDE WESTHOLM

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001597

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

07 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Jct Seaview Rd : Three Gates Road-Northwood

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017913

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

07 March — 08 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 5 ALVERSTONE ROAD ON ALVERSTONE ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN 436189 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRFA5MG01

Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 BEECHCROFT DRIVE, WOOTTON, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER SERVICE TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066575

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8-10

Works description: Scaffold Licence 08/03-14/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003799

College Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 COLLEGE RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09054612

Dubbers, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: o/s 21

Works description: excavate joint hole for pot end

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001547

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER – 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 116m of Duct 54/56 in FW/CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05

Greenlydd Close, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NITON : Whole length of close from Gleen Approach 300m ML540244 : Greenlydd Close-Niton

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540244 NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017911

Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

08 March — 12 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 INGLEWOOD PARK, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSATLL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09060400

Millward Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 MILLWARD RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE LEAKAGE ENQUIRY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09056187